Precautionary measures against zoonotic diseases: Prayagraj veterinary department sends samples from poultry, livestock to IVRI

As a precautionary measure against potential outbreaks of zoonotic diseases such as bird flu in poultry and glanders in horses, mules, and donkeys, the district veterinary department has started collecting throat, fecal, and blood samples from these animals. Both diseases are zoonotic, meaning they can be transmitted to humans.

According to chief veterinary officer (CVO) Dr SN Yadav, samples from poultry birds as well as horses, donkeys and mules are collected on a rotational basis by one of the 49 government-run veterinary hospitals in the district and sent to the Indian Veterinary Research Institute (IVRI) in Bareilly.

“If a sample tests positive, additional samples from the same area of the district are sent to the National Institute of High Security Animal Diseases (NISHAD) in Bhopal. These samples are being collected routinely to ensure preparedness in case of any infection among animals or birds,” he said.

As per the CVO, glanders was a contagious, often fatal zoonotic disease that primarily affects horses, donkeys, and mules, but can also be transmitted to humans and other animals. In animals, symptoms of the bacterial infection include fever, nasal discharge, and skin and lung lesions, while in humans it can cause localised sores, pneumonia, fever, and other complications, he added.

Each month, 200 random samples from poultry birds, along with 10 to 15 samples from horses, donkeys, and mules, are sent to IVRI, Bareilly.

Currently, the district has over 6 lakh poultry birds spread across approximately 200 poultry farms. In addition, samples are collected from 25 horses owned by the district police and a similar number kept by city residents. Donkeys and mules are also sampled from brick kilns and rural areas where they are used for transporting mud and sand.