Preparations for counting of votes for 2 Manipur seats in full swing: Officials

The preparations for counting of votes on June for the Lok Sabha elections in two constituencies of Manipur are in full swing, officials said on Saturday. The counting of votes in Manipur will be taken up at 24 counting centres in 11 district headquarters. (Representative Image)

“All necessary arrangements as prescribed by the Election Commission are well in place. A three-layer security cordon will be enforced at all counting centres on counting day and entry of unauthorised persons will be restricted,” said Manipur chief electoral officer (CEO) Pradeep Kumar Jha. “However, authorised media persons with valid pass and counting agents will be allowed access to the counting centres.”

Unlock exclusive access to the latest news on India's general elections, only on the HT App. Download Now! Download Now!

Counting of votes will be taken up at 24 counting centres in 11 district headquarters of Imphal East, Imphal West, Bishnupur, Thoubal, Chandel, Ukhrul, Senapati, Kangpokpi, Tamenglong, Churachandpur and Jiribam in a total of 50 counting halls, the CEO said in a press release.

Five counting halls have been earmarked for counting of Postal Ballots and ETPBS at the headquarters of the two Returning Officers of l-Inner Manipur Parliamentary Constituency and II-Outer Manipur (Scheduled Tribe) Parliamentary Constituency and the remaining 45 halls will be used for counting of EVMs and VVPATs, the CEO added.

Informing that 25 Counting Observers have been appointed by Election Commission of India and will be arriving before the date fixed for counting, the CEO said, one Electronic Corporation of India Limited engineer for each counting hall has been assigned where EVM counting will be done. The counting will commence at 8am at the counting halls, he said.

Authorised counting agents of candidates are informed to reach the counting centres well in time to participate in the opening of strong rooms as notified by the respective Returning Officer/Assistant Returning Officer, the release said.

Training of the Returning Officers, Assistant Returning Officers, Counting Officials including the Micro Observers have been completed. The counting process in the counting halls will be under CCTV/videography coverage. Each round of counting will be updated through ENCORE application and will be available for public access through Voter Turnout Mobile Application and results.eci.gov.in, the release added.

The Lok Sabha polls were held in Manipur in two phases- inner Manipur parliamentary constituency on April 19 and Outer Manipur parliamentary constituency on April 26.

The Phase I polling held on April 19 will decide the fate of six candidates-- Dr Angomcha Bimol Akoijam(INC), Th Basantakumar (BJP), Maheshwar Thounaojam(RPI-Athawale), Independent candidates RK Somendro alias Kaiku, retired Col H Sarat and Moirangthem Totomsana Nongshaba.

The Phase II polling held on April 26 will decide the fate of four candidates-- Alfred Kanngam Arthur (INC), Kachui Timothy Zimik(NPF), Independent candidates S Kho John and Alyson Abonmai.