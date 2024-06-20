Preparations for Mahakumbh: 40 roads of Sangam city to speak of Prayag’s spiritual greatness

As pilgrims and tourists enter Prayagraj to be a part of the mega religious fair of Mahakumbh-2025, even the roads of Sangam city will tell the tale of this great city steeped in religion and spirituality. An aerial view of Prayagraj city (For representation only) (HT File Photo)

Mahakumbh Mela officer Vijay Kiran Anand said that these roads were specifically selected for thematic development. They will showcase a variety of themes, including history, spirituality and mythology. These ‘smart and beautiful’ roads are expected to further enhance Prayagraj’s tourism potential, he added.

Some of these roads will showcase scenes from the Mahakumbh, while others will depict the churning of the cosmic ocean (Sagar Manthan) and the descent of Ganga on earth as per the Hindu mythology.

In preparation for the upcoming Mahakumbh-2025, the Prayagraj Mela Authority has begun beautifying 40 roads throughout the district on specific themes. These roads are being transformed into ‘smart roads’ by not only being widened but would also have plants, lighting and depictions as per specific theme decided for each of them, officials said.

This thematic approach aims to evoke a sense of belonging and connection to history and culture as people traverse these routes. For example, the road where freedom fighter Shaheed Lal Padmadhar died while opposing the British during the freedom struggle, will showcase the entire sequence of events, including the date, to educate passers-by about his sacrifice.

Similarly, the Peshwai routes used by Akharas (Hindu monastic orders) might also be decked up with scenes of Peshwai processions and the Kumbh Mela.

Everything, including the lighting will be designed to complement the chosen theme, officials explained.

Another unique aspect of this project will be the use of a single type of sapling for each road. For instance, if palm trees are chosen for a particular road, they will be planted consistently along its entire length, creating a unified identity for that route, the officials shared.

The project encompasses several roads, including, the Balsons crossing to Phaphamau Bridge, MNNIT intersection to Maharana Pratap crossing (Stanley Road), Baksi Bandh to Ganga Murti intersection in Daraganj (Nagwasuki), Maharana Pratap intersection to Hanuman Mandir (Kasturba Gandhi Marg), Subedarganj to Bamrauli (Pritam Nagar intersection). Similarly, the project would also cover the stretch from Khusrobagh via Karbala intersection, Nawab Yusuf Marg, on both sides of PD Tandon Park, from DRM office intersection to CAV Inter College, from DRM office to Station Road via Niranjan railway overbridge, Leader Road and Old GT Road (Bangad Dharamshala to Johnsonganj crossing) and a few others.