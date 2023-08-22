Louis Mascarenhas to be ordained Allahabad bishop on Aug 24

Preparations for the ordination of the new religious head Rev Fr Louis Mascarenhas, 64, as the Bishop of the Catholic Church of Allahabad Diocese have begun in Prayagraj. Rev Fr Louis Mascarenhas will be ordained Bishop of the Catholic Church of Allahabad Diocese (HT File Photo)

The episcopal ordination will take place as a spiritual event to be organised at St Joseph’s Cathedral and St Joseph’s College premises in the presence of 3,000 special guests on August 24.

Highest religious head of India-Nepal Leopoldo Gerilli, Oswald Cardinal Gracious, six religious heads of Agra, 200 priests, hundreds of religious sisters and representatives of different churches will participate in the programme.

Catholic Church of Allahabad has its own historical importance. Allahabad Diocese constitutes 13 districts which include Prayagraj, Kaushambi, Fatehpur, Kanpur, Kanpur Dehat, Pratapgath, Sultanpur, Ambedkar Nagar, Ayodhya, Mirzapur, Sonbhadra, Amethi and churches and societies of Rae Bareli are operated from here.

On February 24, 1887 proclamation of the hierarchy in India took place at Saint Joseph’s Cathedral, Allahabad and Francis Presci became its first bishop Saint Joseph’s Cathedral was solemnly blessed by Rev Francis Presci on February 11, 1879.

This was one of the largest and ancient Diocese in the world. The whole state of Bihar, Jharkhand came under the Diocese of Allahabad during the time of Bishop Angelo Poli. The present Saint Joseph’s Seminary at Allahabad was inaugurated with two students in the priest’s house at Kurji, on July 1919. This was later transferred to Allahabad where it was formally opened with six seminarians on February 3, 1921.

