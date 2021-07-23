Prison authorities allow Sushil Kumar to watch Olympics on TV

Two-time Olympic medallist Sushil Kumar, who is in Tihar Jail in connection with the murder of wrestler Sagar Dhankad at Chhatrasal Stadium, will be able to watch the Tokyo Olympics from Friday onwards, as the jail authorities have allowed him to watch the television in the common area of the ward in which he is lodged.

A television set was installed in the ward’s common area on Thursday and other inmates of the ward have also been allowed to watch it along with Kumar, in the presence of security personnel, jail officials said.

“We have installed a television and allowed Kumar and other inmates to watch it during the period when they are allowed outside the cell -- from 6 am to 12 pm and then 3 pm to 7 pm,” said director general (Delhi Prisons) Sandeep Goel.

On July 2, the former world wrestling champion, through his advocate, urged the Tihar Jail authorities to provide him a television to remain updated about wrestling matches at the Covid-hit Olympic games starting from July 23 in Japan’s Tokyo, and other happenings outside the jail.

A jail official, who did not want to be named, said that the jail authorities considered Kumar’s request and decided that a television may be installed in the common area of the ward so that other inmates can also watch it.

Kumar, who was arrested along with co-accused Ajay Kumar on May 23 from outer Delhi’s Mundka area, allegedly assaulted wrestler Sagar Dhankar and two of his friends Sonu and Amit Kumar on the intervening night of May 4 and 5 over a property dispute. Dhankar, 23, succumbed to injuries later.

So far, 13 suspects including Kumar, have been arrested and at least five are still absconding.