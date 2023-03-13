Home / Cities / Others / Private hospital sealed by officials in Prayagraj

Private hospital sealed by officials in Prayagraj

ByHT Correspondent, Prayagraj
Mar 13, 2023 12:27 AM IST

ACMO Dr Teerath Lal had given two days to the hospital owner to give his clarification over the shortcomings found at the hospital.

Additional chief medical officer (ACMO) sealed a private hospital in the Ramnagar area of the Uruwa development Block located in the trans-Yamuna region of the district on Sunday following instructions by senior departmental officials.

ACMO had launched a surprise inspection of the hospital and asked its owner to give clarification regarding the incident of the death of a pregnant woman and her child during delivery two days back. (FOR REPRESENTATION)
ACMO had launched a surprise inspection of the hospital and asked its owner to give clarification regarding the incident of the death of a pregnant woman and her child during delivery two days back.

The health department had taken notice of the incident and asked officials to conduct an inspection and issued a show cause notice. However, the hospital owner Sunita Srivastava failed to provide any clarification, officials claimed.

Deputy CMO Dr Naveen Giri said a drive will be launched against all hospitals and clinics being run against the set norms in the district.

