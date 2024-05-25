Priyanka, Dimple hold road show in Varanasi, appeal to vote for Rai

Congress general secretary Priyanka Gandhi Vadra and Samajwadi Party leader Dimple Yadav held a road show in Varanasi on Saturday. They were campaigning in favour of Uttar Pradesh Congress Committee President Ajay Rai, the INDIA bloc candidate from Varanasi. Priyanka Gandhi, Dimple Yadav and Ajay Rai at an election rally in Varanasi on Saturday. (HT Photo)

Before starting the road show, both leaders offered prayers to Baba Kaal Bhairav at Baba Kaal Bhairav Temple here and sought his blessings. Rai, who accompanied them, also offered prayers.

Thereafter, they reached Durga Kund where the road show began.

Congress workers and SP workers and supporters participated in large numbers in the road show and welcomed both leaders. With folded hands, Priyanka and Dimple accepted greetings from the cheering crowd.

Flowers and rose petals were showered in welcome on both leaders even as many shouted slogans Akhilesh Yadav Zindabad, Rahul Gandhi Zindabad.

Amidst tight security, the road show moved slowly towards the statue of Mahamana Pt Madan Mohan Malviya ji in Lanka. They bowed their heads before the statue of Mahamana at the BHU gate from the vehicle. There was a presence of workers here too but the convoy was stopped at the Trauma Center.

According to a SP leader, Dimple Yadav left for the airport since she had to go to some other poll programme. From near the trauma centre, Priyanka Gandhi and Rai went to Sant Ravidas Temple where Priyanka Gandhi and Rai offered prayers to Sant Guru Ravidas Ji Maharaj.

The SP and Congress workers together added enthusiasm, as they shouted slogans and numbers like Sapa Aai Re played in background amid slogans: Akhilesh Yadav Zindabad, Rahul Gandhi Zindabad.