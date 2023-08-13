‘Promoting children’s well-being paves the way for a brighter tomorrow’

LUCKNOW When we take care of children, we take care of our future, said Justice AR Masoodi, senior judge of the Lucknow high court on Sunday. The event was held by the Judicial Training and Research Institute. (Representative photo)

Justice Masoodi shared these sentiments during the concluding day of a two-day state-level consultation on prevention, restoration, and alternatives to detention concerning children in conflict with the law. The event was held by the Judicial Training and Research Institute (JTRI).

Addressing the audience, Justice Masoodi stated, “Three key institutions handle complaints involving children: the child’s family, the police department, and the judicial system. By taking care of our children, we are essentially nurturing our future.”

He further highlighted the potential role of UNICEF in supporting families of such children to guide them toward positive paths and also assisting the government system in addressing external factors that may lead children into conflict with the law.

Justice Abdul Moin also shared his insights, saying, “Understanding the reasons behind children engaging in criminal activities is crucial. Every child makes mistakes, but it is the responsibility of parents to identify these shortcomings and instill moral values in their children.”

“The values we absorb during childhood have a lasting impact into adulthood. Thus, it’s essential to focus on imparting positive values that contribute to the betterment of society,” added Justice Moin.

In attendance at the event, Justice Ajay Bhanot remarked, “Ordinarily, stakeholders from such diverse backgrounds do not converge, making this consultation an exceptionally vital platform.”

He further emphasised, “We should harness these consultations to translate our thoughts into actions. Let’s illuminate the lives of children who find themselves in challenging circumstances.”

Sandeep Kour, director of the Department of Women and Child Development for the state government, and Amit Mehrotra, State Program Manager at UNICEF Uttar Pradesh, also shared their perspectives during the event.