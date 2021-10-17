Home / Cities / Others / Protests erupt in Ludhiana against killing of SC man at Singhu border
Protests erupt in Ludhiana against killing of SC man at Singhu border

Various Hindu organisations staged a protest against the brutal killing of a Scheduled Caste (SC) man near Singhu border, at Chaura Bazaar in Ludhiana on Saturday
Several Hindu organisations staged protest against killing of an SC man at Singhu border near Delhi, in Ludhiana on Saturday. (HT Photo)
Updated on Oct 17, 2021 12:23 AM IST
By HT Correspondent, Ludhiana

Various Hindu organisations staged a protest against the brutal killing of a Scheduled Caste (SC) man near Singhu border, at Chaura Bazaar on Saturday. Demanding strict action, the organisations burnt the effigy of the accused.

Members of the Akhil Bhartiya Shivsena Rashtrawadi and the Hindu Shakti Morcha marched to the Chaura Bazaar and staged a protest.

Rohit Sahni, district head, Hindu Shakti Morcha, said, “There was no evidence that the victim was trying to desecrate the holy book, but members of the Nihang community brutally killed him and hanged the body from the barricade.” He demanded stern action against the accused.

Sunday, October 17, 2021
