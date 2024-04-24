 PRSU to destroy 25 lakh answer sheets from odd semester exams - Hindustan Times
PRSU to destroy 25 lakh answer sheets from odd semester exams

ByHT Correspondent, Prayagraj
Apr 25, 2024 05:02 AM IST

The university has requested information on RTI applications and court cases related to these answer sheets by April 26.

Prof Rajendra Singh (Rajju Bhaiya) State University (PRSU), Prayagraj, is set to destroy around 25 lakh answer sheets from its odd semester exams. The university administration has issued a notice stating that the process for destroying answer sheets from the odd semester of the 2023-24 academic session will commence soon.

PRSU campus in Prayagraj (HT File)
PRSU campus in Prayagraj (HT File)

The university has requested information on RTI applications and court cases related to these answer sheets by April 26. Based on the information gathered, some answer sheets will be preserved separately, while the rest will be destroyed, according to university officials.

The university has completed a new warehouse this year, with a capacity to store 80 lakh answer sheets. Answer sheets not slated for destruction will be stored in this facility.

PRSU, formerly known as Allahabad State University, was established in 2016. It has 703 affiliated colleges, including 373 in Prayagraj, 79 in Kaushambi, 80 in Fatehpur, and 171 in Pratapgarh.

The vice chancellor, Prof. Akhilesh Kumar Singh, mentioned that answer sheets are typically destroyed within three to six months of exam results being declared. With 5.25 lakh students enrolled across various courses in the university and its affiliated colleges, the odd semester exams alone produce about 25 lakh answer sheets.

He added that the warehouse currently stores 25 lakh answer sheets from odd semester exams, another 25 lakh from even semester exams, and an additional set of answer sheets from a previous semester. This brings the total count of stored answer sheets in the warehouse to 75 lakh.

Follow Us On