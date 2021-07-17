Public transport services in Mumbai hit after heavy rainfall

Public transport services in Mumbai were disrupted following Friday’s heavy rainfall. While local train services on the fast line were suspended, the Brihanmumbai Electric Supply and Transport (Best) had to divert its buses at major locations in the city.

As rainfall continued from Thursday late night to Friday, waterlogging was reported at Sion, Kurla and Chunabhatti railway stations, following which train services were suspended on the fast railway line corridor between Matunga and Mulund railway stations and services on the slow train were operating on restricted speed that led to delays.

On the Central Railway mainline, local train services on the slow railway corridor were operating with delays over 25 minutes because of bunching of trains due to speed restrictions.

Passengers were seen walking on the railway tracks towards stations.

“My train stopped near Mulund for half-an-hour. I had to walk on the tracks to reach the station. After waiting at the station for 40 minutes, I finally got a train towards Parel,” said Thane resident Kriti Singh.

Local train services were impacted on the Harbour railway as well. Due to waterlogging at Chunabhatti railway station, train services between Wadala and Mankhurd railway stations were suspended.

By 1.00pm, trains resumed services completely.

Local train services were operational on the Western Railway.

Meanwhile, BEST diverted its buses on 27 routes, including LBS Road (Kurla), Gandhi Market, Wadala Bridge, SV Road (Bandra), Kurar and Dahisar subways, Hindmata Cinema, Milan Subway and RCF Colony. Sixty-seven BEST buses also broke down.