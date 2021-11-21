Punjab CM Channi lying on cancellation of PPAs: AAP

Chandigarh Punjab leader of opposition Harpal Singh Cheema on Saturday accused chief minister Charanjit Singh Channi of lying on the issue of cancellation of costly power purchase agreements (PPAs) made by the Badal government with the private thermal plants.

Cheema challenged Channi to show a single document or notification regarding the cancellation of power agreements. “It is not only a fraud, but also a punishable offence to claim cancellation of power agreements without cancellation,” Cheema added.

He warned the Channi government that the party would launch an awareness campaign on its false and misleading propaganda ; if it did not immediately stop this false propaganda being carried out by the government with public money. Cheema added, “If necessary, the government can be taken to court against such false propaganda.”

The AAP leader added that as soon as the Channi government came to power, it had announced the cancellation of power deals and a special session. “Finally, two months later, when the two-day session of the Vidhan Sabha was convened for constitutional pretence, the Channi government refused to rescind the deadly power deals. In the run-up to the elections, there has been a ‘drama’ of manipulating tariffs on power deals that is being touted as cancellation of PPAs; which is morally and practically wrong,” he said.

Cheema has also sought clarification from Punjab Congress president Navjot Singh Sidhu on the Channi government’s claims regarding the cancellation of the agreements. He also claimed that the AAP’s protracted struggle against power mafia had brought a great deal of awareness among the people of Punjab which made it difficult for the ruling Congress to answer questions of the people regarding high electricity bills and power guarantee promised by Arvind Kejriwal.