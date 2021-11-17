Punjab reports 10 fresh Covid cases

Punjab on Tuesday reported 10 fresh cases taking the infection count to 6,02,835, according to a medical bulletin.

With no Covid-related death reported, the death toll stood at 16,573, it said, adding that the state’s positivity rate remained 0.04%.

The number of active cases in the state also came down to 302, the bulletin said.

Among fresh cases, two were detected each in Bathinda, Pathankot and Mohali.

With 27 persons recovering from the infection, the number of cured persons has reached 585958 in the state, it said.