Punjab reports 48 fresh Covid cases

Chandigarh Punjab on Thursday witnessed 48 fresh cases with state registering positivity rate of 0.14%. Three deaths from the virus was reported, one each in Hoshiarpur, Ludhiana and SAS Nagar. With these fresh cases, the state’s total tally reached 6,02,696 cases, according to a medical bulletin. The number of active cases in the state has witnessed a slight decrease to 250. Among the fresh cases, the maximum of 10 were registered in Pathankot, seven in SAS Nagar and six in Hoshiarpur.

With 21 recoveries from the infection, the number of cured persons has reached 5,85,859, the bulletin added. To date, 16,570 persons have lost their lives due to the virus. A total of 1,57,00,390 samples have been collected for testing in the state, of which 34,775 were tested on Thursday, with 1,07,034 doses of vaccines being administered.