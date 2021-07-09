Home / Cities / Others / Purnia labour superintendent arrested for taking bribe
HT Image
HT Image
others

Purnia labour superintendent arrested for taking bribe

Vigilance sleuths on Friday caught a Purnia labour superintendent and one other person while allegedly accepting a bribe of 55,000 for disposal of a file
READ FULL STORY
By Aditya Nath Jha, Purnia
UPDATED ON JUL 09, 2021 09:37 PM IST

Vigilance sleuths on Friday caught a Purnia labour superintendent and one other person while allegedly accepting a bribe of 55,000 for disposal of a file.

The arrest came after a manager of a private furniture company wrote to the vigilance department against labour superintendent Kumar Alok Ranjan in this regard.

The complainant also said he had requested the labour superintendent to pay the money in two instalments, which the latter refused.

On verification, the vigilance department found the allegation to be true and laid a trap to arrest the official and his peon while accepting the bribe in their office.

Deputy superintendent of police, vigilance, Arun Paswan, while confirming the arrest, said “We are taking both of the accused to Patna for further legal action.”

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Close
TRENDING NEWS
TRENDING TOPICS
SHARE
Copy

Sign In to continue reading

Get free access to newsletters, alerts and recommendations

SIGN IN
Don’t have an account? Sign Up
Story Saved
OPEN APP
IND USA
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.