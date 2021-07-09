Purnia labour superintendent arrested for taking bribe

Vigilance sleuths on Friday caught a Purnia labour superintendent and one other person while allegedly accepting a bribe of ₹55,000 for disposal of a file.

The arrest came after a manager of a private furniture company wrote to the vigilance department against labour superintendent Kumar Alok Ranjan in this regard.

The complainant also said he had requested the labour superintendent to pay the money in two instalments, which the latter refused.

On verification, the vigilance department found the allegation to be true and laid a trap to arrest the official and his peon while accepting the bribe in their office.

Deputy superintendent of police, vigilance, Arun Paswan, while confirming the arrest, said “We are taking both of the accused to Patna for further legal action.”