Rabies to be notifiable disease soon: Delhi minister

The Delhi Government will soon issue a notification declaring human rabies a notifiable disease in the National Capital Territory of Delhi under the Epidemic Disease Act, health minister Pankaj Kumar said on Sunday. A government official said anti-rabies vaccine (ARV) is currently being provided at 59 health facilities across all 11 districts of Delhi. (HT Photo)

The minister said the move aims to strengthen disease surveillance, ensure timely reporting of cases, and enable swift public health action to prevent the spread of rabies. “On notification, all government and private health facilities, including medical colleges and individual practitioners, will be required to report suspected, probable, and confirmed cases of human rabies to the concerned health authorities,” Kumar said. He added that rabies is “almost 100% fatal once symptoms appear” but is completely preventable through timely medical intervention. “Early reporting plays a crucial role in saving lives and preventing further transmission,” he said.

A government official said anti-rabies vaccine (ARV) is currently being provided at 59 health facilities across all 11 districts of Delhi, while anti-rabies serum (RIG) is available at 33 designated health facilities and hospitals in the national capital to ensure accessible treatment.

Kumar said the Delhi government is also in the process of finalising the State Action Plan for Rabies Elimination (SAPRE) in coordination with local bodies, the Animal Husbandry Department, and other stakeholders. “Declaring rabies as a notifiable disease is a key step toward achieving the goal of zero human deaths due to dog-mediated rabies,” he said, adding that the government is strengthening vaccination facilities for humans as well as dogs and other animals.

After the order is issued, mandatory notification of cases will help authorities track disease trends, improve coordination between human and animal health systems, and implement targeted preventive measures in high-risk areas. “Rabies is a preventable disease, and no death due to rabies is acceptable. Declaring human rabies as a notifiable disease will strengthen surveillance, improve early detection, and ensure timely treatment. This is an important step toward our goal of zero human deaths from rabies in Delhi,” the minister said.