Rain in chilly weather brings further woes to Sangam city

Amidst foggy and chilly weather on Wednesday morning, torrential rain increased problems for those venturing out in Sangam city. The precipitation further plummeted the temperature, causing more difficulties for the homeless and those spending nights outside. Commuters brave rains on a chilly day in Prayagraj on Wednesday. (Anil Kumar Maurya/HT)

Heavy rains lashed not only Prayagraj but also the neighbouring Kaushambi district, leading to waterlogging at many places in both the city and rural areas. On Wednesday, Prayagraj recorded 8.5 mm rain during the day.

Wrap up the year gone by & gear up for 2024 with HT! Click here

Following the rain and the drop in temperature, people avoided venturing out, and a lesser number of passengers were witnessed at railway stations and bus stations in Prayagraj than usual. The rain started early in the morning and continued until late afternoon.

As schools and colleges are already closed, fewer vehicles were on the road. Those in offices or homes used heaters, while at main crossings, commuters gathered around the bonfire arranged by Nagar Nigam.

According to experts, rain may continue until January 5, leading to a potential increase in temperature during the night. However, due to the rain, the Air Quality Index (AQI) has dropped from 200 to 175 in Prayagraj. On Tuesday, the maximum temperature crossed 20 degrees Celsius, and a two-degree increase was also recorded in the minimum temperature. The weather department had already predicted rain on Wednesday.

Professor AR Siddiqui from the geography department at Allahabad University said that rains may continue till January 5. Professor Sunit Dwivedi said the temperature may go up in the coming days; however, it will again come down.

Farmers had mixed reactions to the rains. Some claimed that the precipitation would help crops, especially wheat, but might not be favorable for dalhan and tilhan crops. Farmer Sharda Prasad said that fog was damaging crops of peas and mustard, and the rains would now help remove the fog.

Meanwhile, power disruptions in some areas due to rains caused problems for residents, with power tripping experienced in many localities of the city.