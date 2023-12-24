SMS Hospital performs Rajasthan’s first brain surgery with 3D 4K Exoscope system

A seven-member medical team at the Sawai Man Singh (SMS) Hospital in Jaipur on December 12 performed critical brain surgery on a 65-year-old patient using the 3D 4K Exoscope high-definition digital camera system for the first time in Rajasthan, according to hospital officials. Doctors with patient at Sawai Man Singh (SMS) Hospital after performing surgery (HT Photo)

“The patient came with a persistent headache and vomiting tendency over six months. She was diagnosed with an arachnoid cyst in the right Cerebro Pontine (CP) angle region of her brain. Considering the critical condition, the surgery was performed with the help of a 3D 4K Exoscope system. The patient is now almost fit after surgery and will be discharged within a few days”, said the unit head and senior surgeon of the neurosurgery department in SMS Hospital, Dr Manish Agrawal.

Agrawal’s team also included Dr Rohit Babal, Dr Abdul Rauf Gouri, Dr Harsimran, Dr Rajendra, Dr Sobha Purohit, and Dr Neelu Sharma.

The system which is worth Rs.3 crore was installed in the hospital only a month ago along with the AIIMS in Jodhpur. However, the SMS hospital performed the first surgery in the state using the machine, said the officials.

The 3D 4K Exoscope is a state-of-the-art High Definition Digital Camera system that delivers intense light and magnification to the deepest area of the brain through 3D glasses and a 3D monitor.

“There are three types of systems that are used in neurosurgery. The traditional microscopic system is bulky and does not have a 3D screening facility. Though the endoscopic system provides such a facility, but is difficult to use as the surgeon has to hold it in one hand and perform the surgery with the other hand. The 3D 4K exoscope system is the first in the history of neurosurgery that we do not need to hold but also can get a 3D screening,” Dr Agrawal explained.

Considering the system ensures a high accuracy rate of the surgery, Dr Agarwal said, “Our patient visited us with a 3cmx2cm cyst at the sensitive CP angle of her brain. Since we could perform the surgery with both hands and also got a vivid 3D picture of the area getting operated with the help of the new system, it resulted in a successful surgery despite all her complications.”

According to the head doctor, the entire surgery cost only around Rs.50,000 under the state government’s Chiranjeevi Scheme, which will be about Rs.3 lakh in a private establishment.