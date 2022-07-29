Rajasthan: Man booked for allegedly raping minor daughter for two years
A 45-year-old man was arrested on Friday for allegedly raping his minor daughter for two years in Bundi district of Rajasthan, police officials said.
Circle officer (CO), Patan, Shankar Lal said the survivor is a 15-year-old minor and studying in Class 8.
She narrated her ordeal to an Anganwadi worker in her neighbourhood who informed the police.
The Anganwadi worker was asked to bring the minor child, where she was counselled by a woman constable.
She said her father, who is a farmer, alleged that he had been raping her for almost two years. Her mother passed away when she was a year old. She lives with her father and grandparents in the same house.
The CO said the girl had written and dropped a letter in the Garima box kept in the school premises a month back but it went unnoticed by the school administration.
He added the father has been detained, and a medical report is awaited.
A case has been lodged under POCSO.
Mind Tree School felicitates Class 10 toppers
Mind Tree School, Kharar, organised a felicitation programme titled 'Hall of Fame' to celebrate the outstanding performances of its students in the CBSE Class 10 Secondary School Examination on Friday. Baljot Kaur, who scored 99.6%, topping in Mohali, standing second in the tricity and ranking third in India, was awarded the Award of Honour Trophy, a memento and a laptop.
Amid rising Covid cases, HP govt makes masks mandatory
Amid a rise in coronavirus cases, the state government on Friday made wearing masks mandatory in educational institutions, offices and outdoor as well as indoor gatherings. It is being seen that people are not following Covid-norms, especially wearing masks in public places, which is posing a major risk to public health, the government order stated. The death toll rose to 4,139 after one patient died in Chamba. Active cases have shot up to 5,391.
Srinagar woman delivers ‘miracle baby’ after 3 miscarriages, 3 MTPs
A couple in their late 30s, in a rare case, are parents to healthy two-month-old baby after six miscarriages and medical terminations over the last five years, primarily due to neural tube defects (a kind of birth defect in the brain or the spinal cord) in the foetus. The exact causes are mostly unknown but may be a combination of genetic, nutritional or environmental.
Two hybrid terrorists held in Kupwara with 4 pistols, 10 grenades
Security forces on Friday arrested two hybrid militants of Lashkar-e-Taiba (LeT) outfit in Kupwara district of Jammu and Kashmir and recovered arms and ammunition from their possession, police said. In a joint operation, the Jammu and Kashmir Police and 28 Rashtriya Rifles, arrested two hybrid militants and recovered four pistols, eight pistol magazines, 130 pistol rounds and 10 hand grenades from them.
Jammu-Srinagar national highway partially restored
After the weather cleared, the 270-km-long Jammu-Srinagar national highway was partially restored on Friday. Only one-way traffic has been restored along several stretches. Senior superintendent of police (SSP, traffic, national highway) Shabir Malik said, “The highway has been partially restored. However, we cleared Amarnath pilgrims from Chanderkote in Ramban to the holy cave shrine. The road is still not fully fit for plying traffic and shooting stones are being intermittently reported.”
