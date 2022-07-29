Rajasthan: Man booked for allegedly raping minor daughter for two years

A 45-year-old man was arrested on Friday for allegedly raping his minor daughter for two years in Bundi district of Rajasthan, police officials said.

Circle officer (CO), Patan, Shankar Lal said the survivor is a 15-year-old minor and studying in Class 8.

She narrated her ordeal to an Anganwadi worker in her neighbourhood who informed the police.

The Anganwadi worker was asked to bring the minor child, where she was counselled by a woman constable.

She said her father, who is a farmer, alleged that he had been raping her for almost two years. Her mother passed away when she was a year old. She lives with her father and grandparents in the same house.

The CO said the girl had written and dropped a letter in the Garima box kept in the school premises a month back but it went unnoticed by the school administration.

He added the father has been detained, and a medical report is awaited.

A case has been lodged under POCSO.

