4 of 5 juveniles arrested for Hyderabad girl’s gang rape in car get bail, freed

HYDERABAD: Four of the five juveniles, who were arrested in early June in connection with the gang rape of a 16-year-old girl abducted from a Hyderabad pub, were released on bail late on Tuesday.

The juvenile justice board in the Nampally criminal court complex, which granted them bail, however, rejected the bail petition of the fifth juvenile, the son of a lawmaker, on the ground that his bail petition was pending before the high court.

At the same time, the Nampally metropolitan magistrate court rejected the bail petition of Saduddin Malik (18), the prime accused in the case.

The five juveniles had moved separate bail petitions before the juvenile board twice in June, but they had been rejected in the past. But on Tuesday, the four were granted bail on the production of surety for ₹5,000 each.

The court directed them to cooperate with the investigating officers and appear before the authorities whenever they are called.

While Saduddin Malik, who was arrested by the Jubilee Hills police on June 3 was lodged in the Chanchalguda jail, the five other accused – all juveniles – who were arrested between June 4 and 7, were remanded in the custody of the juvenile court.

The Hyderabad police said Malik forced the minor girl to get into his Mercedes Benz car at Amnesia and Insomnia Pub on May 28 evening and from there drove it up to the pastry shop, where she was shifted into a Toyota Innova in which they raped her.

Police registered a case under sections 376-D (gang rape), 323 (causing injuries) and 376 (kidnapping) of the Indian Penal Code, besides the Protection of Children from Sexual Offences Act. A second case was also registered under the Information Technology Act for filming the rape and circulating the pictures and video.

