Rajasthan Police on lookout for Amritpal in Hanumangarh

ByPress Trust of India
Apr 14, 2023 01:13 AM IST

Rajasthan director general of police (DGP) Umesh Mishra said that the search operation was launched on Wednesday night

Jaipur

The Rajasthan Police are searching for Amritpal Singh, a pro-Khalistan leader wanted by Punjab Police, in Hanumangarh district and nearby areas, the state police chief said on Thursday.

Rajasthan director general of police (DGP) Umesh Mishra said that the search operation was launched on Wednesday night following information about Amritpal’s likely presence in Hanumangarh district bordering Punjab.

He said that teams of the anti-terrorism squad (ATS) and emergency response team (ERT) of Rajasthan Police are actively on the lookout for Amritpal.

Apart from Hanumangarh, alerts have also been sounded in Sriganganagar, Bikaner, Jaisalmer, and Barmer, he said.

search operation punjab police jaipur amritpal singh bikaner ats rajasthan police sriganganagar umesh mishra + 7 more
