Cabinet minister and Suheldev Bharatiya Samaj Party (SBSP) chief Om Prakash Rajbhar on Sunday sounded the bugle for the upcoming 2027 Uttar Pradesh Assembly elections and demanded the creation of a separate Purvanchal state. He claimed that if such a state formed, the chief minister would be from the Rajbhar community. Rajbhar demands formation of separate Purvanchal state

Addressing a gathering at the “Samrasta Maharally” in Maharajganj, Rajbhar said the formation of a separate Purvanchal state would ensure faster development and better representation for the eastern districts of Uttar Pradesh. He asserted that if such a state were formed, leadership should emerge from communities that have historically been marginalised.

“If Purvanchal becomes a separate state, its chief minister would be from the Rajbhar community,” he said, adding that the political empowerment of backward sections was essential for social justice.

Rajbhar also advocated 33 per cent reservation for educated women from backward communities in the Parliament and state assemblies, saying the move would strengthen the representation of marginalised groups in governance, particularly women from backward communities.

During the rally, he paid tribute to Bahujan ideologue Kanshi Ram and said his ideas transformed the country’s political discourse by empowering Dalits and backward classes. Rajbhar said Kanshi Ram’s ideology continues to guide movements for social equality and political participation.

The minister further emphasised the need for education and political awareness among backward communities, urging people to value education and actively participate in democratic processes.

Reacting to recent remarks by SP chief Akhilesh Yadav questioning the role of the Election Commission in states where the Bharatiya Janata Party is not in power, Rajbhar dismissed the allegations and accused the opposition of making baseless claims after electoral setbacks.

Taking a dig at the Samajwadi Party, Rajbhar said, “Wherever Akhilesh Yadav goes to campaign, it ensures victory for the BJP and the NDA.”

Rajbhar also asserted that the National Democratic Alliance would form the next government in West Bengal, expressing confidence that the alliance would expand its political base in the state.

The SBSP chief further said that “Samrasta Maharallies” would be organised across all 75 districts of Uttar Pradesh to strengthen social harmony and mobilise support for the NDA ahead of the 2027 Assembly elections.

He claimed that the rallies aim to bring different communities together and build support for development-oriented politics under the NDA leadership.