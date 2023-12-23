Ram Lalla’s throne ready, key moment to be short but impactful

The throne for Ram Lalla is ready at the Ram temple in Ayodhya and the idol will be installed there on January 22 during the pran pratishtha (consecration) ceremony. Prime Minister Narendra Modi offers prayers to Ram Lalla before the Ram Temple foundation stone laying ceremony, at Ram Janmabhoomi site in Ayodhya . (ANI FILE PHOTO)

Three feet high, the marble throne will be gold- plated before the ceremony and this work is likely to be completed by the month-end.

The “mool muhurta” (main moment) of the consecration ceremony will be 1 minute 24 seconds long from 12:29:08 pm to 12:30:32 pm and this has been decided by pandits of Varanasi.

“The “mool muhurta will start from 12:29:08 pm, which will last till 12:30:32 pm. That means the total time will be only 1 minute 24 seconds,” said Pandit Ganeshwar Shastri Dravid and Pandit Vishweshwar Shastri.

Purification (shuddhi karan) of this ‘muhurta’ will also be done. Pandit Ganeshwar Shastri had also decided the time for the inauguration of Kashi Vishwanath Corridor on December 13, 2021 and laying the foundation stone of the Ram temple on August 5, 2020.

About 4,000 saints from all sects have been invited to the consecration ceremony, according to the Shri Ram Janmabhoomi Teerth Kshetra Trust.

The consecration ceremony rituals will commence on January 16.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi will perform the final ritual at the pran pratishtha ceremony on January 22.

Before that, he will visit Ayodhya on December 30 to inaugurate the Maryada Purushottam Shri Ram International Airport and the Ayodhya railway station, besides announcing new projects for the temple town.