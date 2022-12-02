Ramit Sharma takes charge as police commissioner of Prayagraj

: Ramit Sharma took charge as the first police commissioner of Prayagraj on Friday. Sharma who is 1999 batch IPS, attended Jansunwai at SSP office in the morning and later listed his priorities while addressing a press conference at the police lines in the afternoon.

IPS Ramit Sharma is not new to Prayagraj and has delivered his services as IG Range before Kumbh-2019.

He has now been given responsibility for Magh Mela and Mahakumbh-2025. At the press conference, he said that he will focus on social and community policing to help citizens in a better way. Policing will be based on zero tolerance policy towards crimes and corruption while police will handle cases and crimes related to woman, children and senior citizens with sensitivity, he said.

He further said that action against mafiosi, their henchmen and organised crimes in the district will continue and new powers to police will help break their backbone.

He said that exercise of magisterial powers may take some time and ACPs will be given training in exercising magisterial powers. Efforts are underway for early implementation of police commissionerate system with coordination of other departments.

Sharma also discussed some past sensational incidents including violence at Atala. He appealed the citizens to cooperate with police for better results in police commissionerate system.