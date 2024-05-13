Rao Inderjit Singh bats for BJP nominee in Mahendergarh

Gurugram: The Bharatiya Janata Party’s (BJP) candidate for the Gurgaon Lok Sabha seat, Rao Inderjit Singh, on Monday urged people to vote for the BJP and said that the path to the chief minister’s chair passed through South Haryana. Singh, who was in Mahendergarh on Monday, to seek votes for BJP nominee Dharambir Singh, asked people to vote for his party in large numbers if they wanted development to continue in the state. Rao Inderjit Singh, who was in Mahendergarh on Monday, to seek votes for BJP nominee Dharambir Singh, asked people to vote for his party in large numbers if they wanted development to continue in the state. (HT PHOTO.)

Gurugram will go for polls on May 25, in the sixth phase of the Lok Sabha election.

Attacking the opposition, Singh said, the Congress led by former chief minister Bhupinder Singh Hooda had done great injustice to south Haryana and Ahirwal. “The former CM from Congress ensured that jobs were distributed in one district, the Central University was taken to Rohtak and all development work was done there at the cost of Gurugram and south Haryana. We must tell the Congress and its CM aspirant that the road to chief ministership goes through Ahirwal. Only when the people of South Haryana decide then a person can become the CM,” he said.

BJP’s candidate Dharambir Singh will take on Rao Dan Singh of the Congress in the election.

Singh also listed the work done by the BJP government in Mahendergarh such as building a logistics hub and a dedicated freight corridor in the region. “More development will happen in this region if people vote for the BJP candidates as they have done in the past,” he said.

The opposition Congress also upped the ante against BJP on Monday, and former chief minister Bhupinder Singh Hooda alleged that BJP and its leaders had no right to seek votes in Ahirwal as they had failed to get approval for the most pressing demand of the community that was setting up of an Ahir regiment in the army.

Hooda said that BJP and its leadership had let down the people of South Haryana and Ahirwal by not supporting the cause of the Ahir regiment and also by introducing the Agniveer scheme, which has proved to be a great setback for recruitment of youth from the region.

“The BJP and its leaders by remaining silent on the Ahir regiment and Agniveer scheme have lost the right to ask for votes from the people of South Haryana. They have failed to speak for the people of this region,” said Hooda, who was campaigning for Congress candidate Raj Babbar in Rewari, the political centre of South Haryana on Monday.