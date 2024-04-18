Rao Inderjit Singh opens poll office in Sec-15

Gurugram MP opens election office, expects to win with record votes BJP candidate from Gurugram parliamentary constituency Rao Inderjit Singh during the inauguration of Lok Sabha election office at Sector-15 part-1 near NH-48, in Gurugram on Wednesday. (Parveen Kumar/HT PHOTO)

Gurugram: The election campaign for the Gurugram Lok Sabha constituency gained momentum on Wednesday with sitting MP and the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) nominee Rao Inderjit Singh setting up his election office in Sector 15 (part one) surrounded by party workers. Singh, who has won the Gurugram Lok Sabha seat, five times earlier said that he expected people to vote for him cutting across caste differences.

HT launches Crick-it, a one stop destination to catch Cricket, anytime, anywhere. Explore now!

The Gurugram MP said that he was confident that traditional BJP supporters will vote for the party in large numbers in Gurugram and Rewari, adding that he expected that people from the minority community in Nuh and other districts would also vote for him.

“I expect people to vote for the progressive developmental agenda of the BJP, which will benefit all sections of society. The agenda is to ensure that India becomes a developed nation by 2047 and every citizen becomes a part of it,” Singh said.

“I am confident that the minority community in Nuh will support me. We are expecting 1.5 lakh votes this time from that area while in the last polls I had got 50,000 votes,” he said, adding that it was a misconception that the party did not get support from minorities in Nuh.

Singh’s confidence of performing well in Nuh stems from the fact that he frequently visited Nuh after communal violence hit the district in August last year. In the aftermath of the violence, Singh had reached out to both the Hindus and Muslims in the region and tried to pacify both communities, who were at loggerheads after the violence broke out.

In the past, Singh has won the Gurugram Lok Sabha seat five times and also has a strong following in south Haryana, particularly among the populous Ahir community.

In the 2019 Lok Sabha elections, Singh had got 8,81,546 votes while his nearest rival Congress candidate and former minister Ajay Singh Yadav had got 4,95,290 votes. The Congress is yet to announce the name of its candidate for the Gurugram Lok Sabha seat.

To ensure that the BJP wins with a record margin in Gurugram, the MP exhorted party workers to reach out to the voters and ensure that they turn out to vote on the election day. “There is no major challenge to the BJP in Gurugram and I am confident of winning with the highest margin in Haryana,” he asserted.

When asked about whether dissatisfaction among farmers could impact the poll prospects of the BJP, Singh said that only a section of the farming community was angry, while a large part of the community stood with the party. “Several steps have been taken for the welfare of farmers and the government has spent a considerable amount of money on development because of which the economy of the country has grown even better than developed countries such as the US and the British Isles. All this is going to benefit the people, who will vote for the BJP in large numbers,” he said.

Senior Congress leader and former Haryana minister Ajay Singh Yadav, reacting to the assertions made by the BJP MP said that nothing had happened on the development front in the Gurugram Lok Sabha constituency in last 10 years.

“The metro extension is only on paper, the RRTS project is only in announcements and government hospitals in Gurugram have not come up. The work on Gurugram University, AIIMS Rewari has remained pending for years. There is rampant unemployment and inflation with no check on corruption. The BJP is seeking votes only in the name of PM Modi but this will not work this time,” said Yadav, adding that if the party gives him the mandate he will fight and win against the BJP candidate.