Lucknow The Lucknow bench of the Allahabad high court has directed the state government to release the funds expeditiously to the NGOs running juvenile homes in the state so that they are not short of funds while looking after the juveniles in their homes. Release funds expeditiously to NGOs running juvenile homes: HC to state (File)

A division bench comprising justice Rajan Roy and justice Jaspreet Singh passed the order recently on a public interest litigation (PIL) petition filed by one Anoop Gupta in 2008 seeking directives for betterment of the juvenile shelter homes in the state.

The petitioner also requested proper funds for the smooth running of the shelter homes.

On May 9, the state counsel, on the basis of instructions, informed the court that the release of funds which was sanctioned for the NGO, namely, Drishti Samajik Sansthan on May 8, shall be deposited in the account of the said NGO within two days. “The process of releasing funds to other NGOs, who are running juvenile homes, is also being expedited,” the state counsel said.

“We expect that the funds which the said NGOs are entitled to shall be released in their favour as per rules expeditiously so that they are not handicapped in looking after the juveniles in their homes”, the court ordered.

With this order, the court directed to list the matter in the third week of July for the next hearing.

MANOJ KUMAR SINGH