Renowned obstetrician Dr Leela Gokhale passes away at 103

PUNE Dr Leela Gokhale (103), a well know obstetrician, passed away at 6.45 am on Monday at her home on Fergusson College road.

She is survived by her daughters Aneeta, Anupama and son Atul.

She had studied medicine at Grant Medical College, Bombay (1941), MD OB-Gyn – Cama and Albless Hospital, Bombay (1945), and also held a higher diploma in the Russian language from Pune University in 1973.

She was an honorary consultant at nine hospitals between 1947 and 1972.

Dr Gokhale is also known for her three technical/scientific publications, two books (Anubhavache Bol and Mazi Goshta) and her research on the curative treatment of primary dysmenorrhea, and was a holder of “Sahitya Pradnya,” highest achievement for the Marathi language from Maharashtra Sahitya Parishad in 2000.

“I call her my superwoman mother,” said daughter Aneeta Gokhale Benninger, executive director, professor, Sustainable Development Planning Centre for Development Studies and Activities.

“She was versatile, talented, hardworking and a perfectionist. She was a great doctor who said that it is important to treat the patient and not just the disease,” she said.

“She was industrious and her favourite hobbies were cooking, knitting and writing,” she added.