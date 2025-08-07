Residents slam administration as garbage piles near Dwarka Expressway

Mounting piles of garbage, thick layers of dust, and poor upkeep along the 75-meter-wide stretch of the Upper Dwarka Expressway near Dhankot Chowk has become a major concern for residents living in high-rise societies in Sectors 99 to 103. Daily commuters and residents of sector-99 to 102 are facing severe inconvenience due to garbage dumped along the road at Dhankot chowk near Satya Mall in Gurugram. (Parveen Kumar/HT Photo)

Calling upon the Municipal Corporation of Gurugram (MCG) to intervene, residents alleged that despite repeated complaints and the collection of property taxes from local homeowners, no concrete steps have been taken to address the civic crisis. Despite significant investments in road infrastructure across the Dwarka Expressway, locals say the lack of maintenance has turned key intersections and link roads into dumping grounds, posing health and safety hazards.

“The condition of the road has significantly deteriorated, with unauthorised garbage disposal leading to unsightly waste accumulation along the sides. Additionally, soil deposits contribute to dust pollution, affecting air quality which poses health concerns,” said Ambrish Ranjan, President of India Bulls Centrum Park, Sector 103.

At Dhankot Chowk, a key intersection connecting Sectors 99A, 102, and 103 to the expressway, large mounds of uncollected waste lie strewn meters from residential zones and the highway, residents said. The stench, coupled with increase in stray animals have made it unpleasant and unsafe for commuters and pedestrians alike.

Deepak Mongia, President of the RWA at ROF Aalayas, Sector 102, said vendor-related delays have added to the woes. “Garbage dumped near highway and residential areas should be removed promptly to avoid health hazards. While we understand that these challenges have impacted collection efficiency,” Mongia said and urged MCG officials to ensure timely cleanliness efforts, keeping in mind public health and cleanliness standards.

Residents argue that despite being taxpayers, they are being subjected to substandard civic services. “The government has spent money on making roads, but if they are not maintained, not only will the roads get damaged, but we’re also inviting accidents,” said Alok Pandey, President of Raheja Vedanta.

The situation is equally grim in Sector 99A, where around 800 families reside in Habitat Society. Residents complain of a foul smell and worsening conditions near Satya Mall in Sector 102, which lies along their daily commute route.

“When we go towards the Habitat Society from Shyam Baba Chowk, Dhankot, there is a lot of garbage lying on the road near Satya Mall, Sector 102, which stinks a lot. It is not being cleaned at all. All of us society residents and nearby locals are deeply troubled. The ruling government should pay attention to this,” said D.S. Beniwal, President of RWA, Habitat 99A.

Residents have urged MCG to deploy sanitation teams on a priority basis and implement strict enforcement against unauthorised dumping, warning that continued neglect could lead to severe health repercussions and long-term damage to public infrastructure.

In response, MCG officials said daily they daily sanitation and garbage removal operations are being carried out. Sanitation teams are working round the clock at garbage-vulnerable points, secondary waste collection sites, and public spaces, ensuring regular collection of garbage across the city.

MCG teams on Wednesday conducted special sanitation drives at multiple locations, including Carterpuri secondary garbage point, NH-8, Sikanderpur, Wazirabad, Sunset Boulevard Road, Roshanpura vegetable market, Sector 12, Prem Nagar, IFFCO Chowk, Sector 5, Prempuri Road, Beri Bagh, Old Delhi Road, Subhash Chowk, and the Jain Mandir area in Sadar Bazar.

Officials reiterated that sanitation is not solely the responsibility of the municipal body but a shared duty of all citizens. Residents have been urged to maintain cleanliness in their surroundings, avoid littering in public areas, and cooperate with MCG teams.

Pradeep Dahiya MCG commissioner said, “This campaign is a critical step towards making Gurugram a clean, healthy, and livable city. We urge all citizens to actively contribute to this mission.”

The corporation is also planning to integrate more technology into cleanliness efforts, which will improve monitoring, efficiency and speed up grievance redressal.