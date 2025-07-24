Residents struggle to reach temple on Shivratri due to waterlogged road in Gurugram

Residents and devotees in Rajendra Park, Sector 105, Gurugram, were forced to wade through stagnant, filthy water to offer prayers on the occasion of Shivratri on Wednesday, as the area outside the shrine in Block C remained waterlogged due to persistent sewer overflow and rainwater accumulation. The waterlogged street due to sewer overflow at block-C Rajendra Park near Shiv Mandir, Gurugram on Wednesday. (HT Photo)

Women and elderly devotees could be seen navigating the dirty water, trying to keep themselves dry while reaching the steps of the temple. The waterlogged street raised serious concerns about hygiene and public health.

“Shivratri is a sacred day for us, and yet we are forced to walk through sewer water to reach the temple,” said a local woman who came to offer prayers early in the morning.

Pushpa Devi, 50, a local resident said, “Every year we celebrate Shivratri here. Women fast, pray, and offer water to Lord Shiva. But today, we had to walk through sewage to reach the temple. It feels heartbreaking. This is not just about inconvenience — it feels like we are disrespecting our own faith because of the condition we are in. No one should have to walk barefoot in this dirty water.”

The problem is not new to the area. As reported earlier by residents through their complaints to MCG, they have been dealing with sewer line blockages and waterlogging for over six months. Complaints have been filed with the Municipal Corporation of Gurugram (MCG), but no permanent solution has been provided so far.

After the recent rains, the condition worsened, leaving several parts of the area waterlogged for days. The stagnant water has led many residents to consider shifting homes or leaving the locality altogether.

“Government promises are only on paper. This is not the first time we’re facing this. Every monsoon, the same story repeats — dirty water collects outside our homes, making life miserable. Children fall sick, and elders can’t even step outside. Now people are seriously thinking about moving out. Even festivals don’t bring happiness anymore when we can’t even reach our temple without stepping in sewage,” said Tulsi Ram Sharma, a long-time resident of the area.

When asked about the issue, Sunder Sheoran, executive engineer, MCG, said, “Our machines and teams have already been deployed for dewatering the area. The issue is linked to the sewage system. At night, the water gets drained, but it returns again during peak hours in the morning. We have already floated a tender for desilting the main line. Work is also ongoing on the main sewer lines that connect to the STP (Sewage Treatment Plant). A permanent solution is in progress.”

Residents have once again appealed to the authorities for urgent and permanent measures to resolve the issue.