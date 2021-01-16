Respite likely from cold wave, dense fog
Noida: Noida and adjoining regions are likely to see slight relief from the cold and dense fog in the next two days, said weather analysts.
According to the India Meteorological Department (IMD), the minimum temperatures, which are for now well below season’s average are likely to rise from Monday, January 18.
“The wind direction is currently north-westerly, which is icy cold. The wind directions will start changing to the warmer easterly from Sunday night, which will have an impact on the temperature here from Monday,” said Kuldeep Srivastava, head, regional weather forecasting centre, India Meteorological Department (IMD).
The average minimum and maximum temperature for Monday is expected to hover around 9 degrees Celsius (°C) and 21°C. The weather department forecasts the mercury to rise by at least two to three notches by Monday onwards.
“There is another western disturbance likely by January 22, which would further improve the harsh weather conditions as the strong easterly winds may improve the air quality and rise the mercury,” added Srivastava.
On Saturday, the minimum temperature in Noida were recorded at 7.8 degrees Celsius against 8.2 degrees Celsius a day earlier. The maximum temperature for Noida was 18.3 degrees Celsius, against 19.8 degrees Celsius. The average minimum and maximum for NCR, based on Safdarjung observatory was recorded at 6.6 degrees Celsius and 19.1 degrees Celsius, both one degrees below the season’s average.
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Increased criminal activities on Friday nights, Ludhiana police increase vigil
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
26-year old dietician first to be vaccinated at Mumbai’s BKC centre in CM’s presence
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
40-year-old sanitation worker first to get vaccine jab in Haryana
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Got vaccinated so I can work without fear: Kalyan hospital ward boy
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Technical glitches mark vaccination drive across Thane district
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Thane city schools to remain shut
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Navi Mumbai: Plea to form panel to check air quality in Kharghar-Taloja belt
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Koli gets twelfth death penalty in another Nithari killing case
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Three, including home guard jawan, held in connection with 30kg silver robbery
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Wildbuzz: Peregrine power at Chandigarh’s Sukhna Lake
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Witerati: Munch ado about masked living
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
In Ghaziabad, first beneficiaries lead by example, motivate others for Covid vaccine
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Random Forays: Test Cricket is a reflection of life
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Roundabout: Daughters of the soil challenge stereotypes at farmers’ protests
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Ghaziabad achieves 94.75% turnout for inaugural vaccination, none reports any immediate side effects
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox