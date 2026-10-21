Revenge motive behind Ranhola daylight shootout: Police

New Delhi: The shootout of a 31-year-old man in full public view in west Delhi’s Ranhola on October 11 was allegedly driven by revenge, with four people, including a 17-year-old boy, conspiring to kill him over past incidents, an officer said on Wednesday. On October 11, Mohammad Mohnish was on a motorcycle when the four people intercepted him from behind and opened fire, killing him on the spot. CCTV captured the shootout, and the clip also surfaced on social media. (Representative photo)

The motive was revealed by the teenager and another suspect who were apprehended with two pistols and three cartridges from southwest Delhi’s Najafgarh on Monday night, the officer said.

On October 11, Mohammad Mohnish was on a motorcycle when the four people intercepted him from behind and opened fire, killing him on the spot. CCTV captured the shootout, and the clip also surfaced on social media.

“Mohnish was a repeat offender involved in over 24 cases,” said deputy commissioner of police (special cell) Narra Chaitanya.

The officer said the teenager hatched the plan, along with the other three suspects, to take revenge on the victim for the assault and murder case.

The other suspect, Rehan, 21, wanted to take revenge as Mohnish had allegedly assaulted him in jail last year.

The suspects also disclosed that Mohnish had assaulted their physically disabled friend a few months ago, the officer said.

“The four people were involved in the shootout. The two suspects, Preet and Vikram, are absconding. Raids are being conducted to nab them,” said the DCP.

A case of murder has been registered at the Ranhola police station, and a probe is underway.