Breast cancer and your dreams of motherhood: Breast oncologist reveals fertility risks and options for Indian women

A growing concern for younger women: In India, an increasing number of women are being diagnosed in their 20s and 30s, often before they have started or completed their families. Along with the emotional and physical impact of cancer, concerns about fertility and future motherhood have become an important part of the conversation. Can you live 20 years after breast cancer treatment? (Adobe Stock) By Tavishi Dogra Tavishi Dogra is a Deputy Chief Content Producer, Health & Wellness, at Hindustan Times. She has over 9 years of experience writing about fitness, nutrition, and mental well-being, translating medical research and expert insights into practical advice readers can trust.



Career journey and experience

Tavishi began her health journalism journey in 2017, and has since reported for RSTV, Financial Express, Jagran, HT Media Labs and Zee. She joined Hindustan Times to simplify wellness subjects by cutting through jargon.



From decoding health trends and interviewing doctors to testing fitness routines herself, Tavishi always approaches content with one filter: “Will this help someone make a better decision today?”



Subject expertise

With 9+ years tracking India’s health conversations, Tavishi knows the gap between clinical advice and daily life. She knows fads from fundamentals and curates science-backed, expert-recommended solutions.



In fitness, she breaks down bodyweight training, recovery, and posture fixes for desk-bound readers. In nutrition, she translates guidelines into affordable, desi meal tweaks. In mental well-being, she focuses on stigma-free, actionable tools — all backed by research, expert input, and lived context.



Education and professional background

Tavishi holds a Master’s degree in Journalism and Mass Communication and began her career reporting on public affairs for broadcast. Those early years in policy and TV shaped how she writes today: fast, factual, and human-first.



Editorial Philosophy

I write with one single goal: To simplify health in a world full of noise by finding what’s actually doable, safe, and evidence-based for my readers. I test claims against research and user experiences. When all else fails, I speak to the expert who sees 50 patients a day, not the one with the most followers. Read more Read less

How can treatment impact fertility? Breast cancer treatments, while life-saving, can affect a woman’s ability to conceive. "Chemotherapy, for instance, can damage the ovaries and reduce the number and quality of eggs, sometimes leading to temporary or permanent infertility. The risk often depends on the woman’s age and the type of drugs used," Breast Oncologist Dr Pragati Singhal at Narayana RN Tagore Hospital, Mukundapur tells Health Shots. In addition, hormone therapies commonly prescribed for several years can delay pregnancy and impact reproductive planning.

Understanding the role of hormones Many breast cancers are hormone-sensitive, meaning they grow in response to estrogen or progesterone. Treatments in such cases often involve blocking these hormones. While this is essential to prevent cancer recurrence, it can temporarily suppress ovarian function, making it difficult to conceive during treatment. For women advised to continue hormone therapy for 5–10 years, this delay can significantly influence fertility decisions.

Fertility preservation: Options to consider Several fertility preservation options are available today, and awareness of them is improving in India. Egg freezing (oocyte cryopreservation) and embryo freezing are among the most effective methods. Ideally, these procedures are done before starting cancer treatment. In some cases, medications can be given during chemotherapy to help protect ovarian function. Consulting a fertility specialist early, preferably before treatment begins, can make a meaningful difference.

The importance of timely counseling One of the biggest challenges in India is the lack of timely discussion around fertility at the time of diagnosis. Many patients are focused on starting cancer treatment immediately. They may not be aware that they have options to preserve fertility. Oncologists and care teams increasingly recognize the importance of starting these conversations early, ensuring women can make informed decisions without delaying life-saving treatment.

Emotional and social dimensions Fertility is deeply tied to emotional wellbeing, relationships, and social expectations, especially in the Indian context. Concerns about marriage, family pressure, and societal perceptions can add to the stress of a cancer diagnosis. Patients need not only medical guidance but also psychological support and counseling to navigate these complex emotions.

Hope after treatment Many women can conceive naturally after completing treatment, particularly if their ovarian function recovers. In other cases, assisted reproductive techniques can help. Advances in cancer care and fertility science are making it increasingly possible for survivors to plan pregnancies safely, under medical guidance.

Taking control of the journey A breast cancer diagnosis does not have to mean the end of motherhood dreams. With the right information, timely intervention, and a multidisciplinary approach involving oncologists and fertility specialists, women can take proactive steps to preserve their fertility. Awareness is key because informed women can make choices that protect both their health and their future.

(Disclaimer: This article is for informational purposes only and is not a substitute for professional medical advice. Always seek the advice of your doctor with any questions about a medical condition.)