Revival of Naini industrial area soon, says UP cabinet minister Nandi
Uttar Pradesh minister and MLA from Allahabad (south), Nand Gopal Gupta ‘Nandi’ has said number of small-scale industries will soon see be set up in Naini Industrial area of Prayagraj.
His remarks came soon after he met UP chief minister Yogi Adityanath. Naini industrial belt has suffered neglect over the years resulting in closure of almost all major heavy and light industries.
Nandi’s assurance has given hope to locals struggling with unemployment and slowdown of economic activities of this region.
The minister said the ‘double engine’ government would do everything possible to ensure rapid development of small and big industries in Naini industrial area.
“A lot of work was done in the previous government also. Many small enterprises like rice mills, paper industry, dalmoth (snacks) factory were established in the area. In addition to these, micro, small and medium enterprises (MSMEs) will be promoted,” he assured.
“Today India is the first choice of investors all over the world. In the last five years, rule of law was established in the state and investments have increased. We will talk to the centre to ensure heavy industries are also set up,” he said.
He said that civic amenities will be further improved in Allahabad (south) area. “The streets would be cleaned with automatic machines. We want to ensure underground cabling and supply of pure drinking water,” he added.
Naini industrial belt was famous for number of prominent industries which not only supplied its products across the country but also abroad. Industries like Bharat Pumps and Compressor Limited, ITI, Hindustan Cables were some of the prominent industries which have over the years either closed down or are on the verge of closure.
WhatsApp status on Pak gets Karnataka woman arrested, this is what she wrote
A 25-year-old woman was arrested in Karnataka's Bagalkot district on Monday for allegedly posting a Whatsapp status that wished Pakistan on its Republic Day, according to the superintendent of police. According to authorities, she wrote in Urdu on her WhatsApp status on March 23, Pakistan's Republic Day, “Allah Har Mulk me Ittihaad…Aman...Sukoon…Ata Farma Maula." Which translates to "May God bless every nation with peace, unity, and harmony." Police claimed her post could have led to communal disharmony. She was later released on bail.
Crude bombs recovered near football ground in Bengal's Birbhum
Crude bombs were recovered by the police in a plastic bag near a football ground in Sikandar village of West Bengal's Birbhum district on Sunday. A bomb squad team of the Central Investigation Department (CID) to defuse these bombs
Sacked doctor makes hoax bomb call to hospital in Gurugram
The doctor allegedly made the call at around 12.15 pm on Thursday, but police said no bomb was found in a search at the hospital.
Sanjay Raut says SC order on Param Bir Singh cases ‘effort to offer solace…’
Shiv Sena MP Sanjay Raut said that the Maharashtra Police is the “most impartial” force in the country. He added that it is unfortunate a “big conspiracy” is being framed against the western state. “The people of Maharashtra are taking note of it,” he was quoted as saying by PTI.
Adityanath elected leader of BJP legislature party, to take oath as CM tomorrow
Addressing the MLAs, Yogi Adityanath said he wants to thank Prime Minister Narendra Modi, party’s central observers Amit Shah and Raghubar Das that after getting absolute majority under the PM's leadership, he was elected the BJP legislature party leader.
