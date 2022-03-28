Home / Cities / Others / Revival of Naini industrial area soon, says UP cabinet minister Nandi
Revival of Naini industrial area soon, says UP cabinet minister Nandi

Nandi’s assurance has given hope to locals struggling with unemployment and slowdown of economic activities of this region.
UP cabinet minister Nand Gopal Gupta with CM Yogi Adityanath in Lucknow recently. ((HT)
Published on Mar 28, 2022 10:10 PM IST
ByHT Correspondent, Prayagraj

Uttar Pradesh minister and MLA from Allahabad (south), Nand Gopal Gupta ‘Nandi’ has said number of small-scale industries will soon see be set up in Naini Industrial area of Prayagraj.

His remarks came soon after he met UP chief minister Yogi Adityanath. Naini industrial belt has suffered neglect over the years resulting in closure of almost all major heavy and light industries.

The minister said the ‘double engine’ government would do everything possible to ensure rapid development of small and big industries in Naini industrial area.

“A lot of work was done in the previous government also. Many small enterprises like rice mills, paper industry, dalmoth (snacks) factory were established in the area. In addition to these, micro, small and medium enterprises (MSMEs) will be promoted,” he assured.

“Today India is the first choice of investors all over the world. In the last five years, rule of law was established in the state and investments have increased. We will talk to the centre to ensure heavy industries are also set up,” he said.

He said that civic amenities will be further improved in Allahabad (south) area. “The streets would be cleaned with automatic machines. We want to ensure underground cabling and supply of pure drinking water,” he added.

Naini industrial belt was famous for number of prominent industries which not only supplied its products across the country but also abroad. Industries like Bharat Pumps and Compressor Limited, ITI, Hindustan Cables were some of the prominent industries which have over the years either closed down or are on the verge of closure.

