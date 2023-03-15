Rhino census work to end in DTR today

The ongoing rhino census exercise in Dudhwa Tiger Reserve (DTR) is likely to conclude on Thursday. A rhino roaming inside the Dudhwa Tiger Reserve (HT Photo)

B Prabhakar, field director, DTR, said “Along with the counting of Dudhwa rhinos in both rhino rehabilitation areas namely RRA-1 in Sonaripur and RRA-2 in Belrayan range, experts from Wildlife Institute of India (WII) headed by Dr Samrat Mandal have collected samples of rhino droppings for DNA profiling.”

He added “these samples would be analysed for three months by WII experts at the lab to collect genetic characteristics of each rhino.”

On April 22 last year, the counting of rhinos in 27 sq km long RRA-1 and 14 sq km long RRA-2 was carried out. However, owing to heavy water-logging, only 75% area could be covered and the counting had to be suspended.

Despite this, park authorities felt relieved that the counting in just 75% rhino area, the population of rhinos was estimated to be at 40, including 28 adults, four sub-adults and eight calves, while the last count in 2018 had revealed 38 rhinos in the whole area.

Park authorities expect the rhino population to register a record growth after the final count on Thursday.