Former Batala MLA and now Punjab Health Systems Corporation chairman Ashwani Sekhri. (HT Photo)
Rift in Batala Cong; mayor accuses ex-MLA of blocking development

Sekhri has rubbished all allegations and denied having any knowledge about any tenders for development work in Batala
By HT Correspondent
PUBLISHED ON AUG 09, 2021 12:46 AM IST

Batala The Congress unit of Batala has fallen victim to factionalism, with the mayor, Sukhdeep Singh Teja, accusing the former MLA, Ashwani Sekhri, of acting as a hurdle to the development of the city. Earlier this week, Sekhri has been appointed as the chairman of the Punjab Health Systems Corporation.

“The state government had floated tenders for development works that included the construction of new bridges, roads and three rest houses in Batala. Sekhri, using his influence, ensured that these tenders were cancelled,” Teja, a close aide of Punjab cabinet minister Tript Rajinder Singh Bajwa, told a press conference.

“We were informed about the cancellation of the tenders by the deputy commissioner’s office,” said Teja, adding that, “Instead of acting as a roadblock, Sekhri should bring more funds from the state government for this industrial town.”

Sekhri has rubbished all allegations and denied having any knowledge about any tenders. Terming the allegations as baseless, Sekhri added that he had sought 50 crore for laying sewerage in inner localities, and chief minister Capt Amarinder Singh had assured approval to the scheme within 10 days.

“I have been working in this constituency for the last 35 years and will leave no stone unturned for the development of my constituency,” Sekhri claimed.

