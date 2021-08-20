RJD crisis: Tej Pratap storms out of brief meeting with Tejashwi

PATNA

Crisis in the Rashtriya Janata Dal (RJD) deepened on Friday when party chief Lalu Prasad’s elder son and MLA Tej Pratap Yadav, who has been involved in angry public exchanges with state unit president Jagdanand Singh, stormed out of a brief meeting with his younger brother and the party’s heir apparent Tejashwi Yadav and told reporters he was not being allowed to talk to him.

On Thursday, Tej Pratap had demanded action against Singh after he replaced the former’s aide as the party’s youth wing leader with his own nominee and said he would meet his younger brother Tejashwi to press for the same.

On Friday, he reached the residence of their mother and former chief minister Rabri Devi in Patna, where Tejashwi is staying.

However, within minutes, he was out of the house visibly angry and told reporters that Sanjay Yadav, who is considered close to Tejashwi, did not allow him to talk to him. “He is coming between two brothers. He interrupted our conversation,” Tej Pratap alleged.

“While I was meeting Tejashwi, Sanjay Yadav walked in and took him to another room. Who is he to stop two brothers from meeting?” he said.

Meanwhile, Jagdanand Singh, talking to reporters, advised party leaders not to cross the line and said Tej Pratap is not a member of the core committee of the party.