A Rashtriya Janata Dal (RJD) leader, who also worked as a contractor, was gunned down by bike-borne assailants in Muzaffarpur district on Monday, police said. RJD leader-cum-contractor shot dead in Muzaffarpur

Shivendra Singh, Station House Officer (SHO) of Rampurhari police station, said the incident took place at Dharmpur Chowk. RJD’s Muzaffarpur district president Ramesh Gupta identified the deceased as 35-year-old Mantu Sah, the youth president of Dharmpur panchayat under Meenapur block.

Police said the motive behind the killing is yet to be ascertained. “CCTV footage is being examined,” a police officer said.

Tension prevailed in the area after an angry mob blocked the road at Dharmpur Chowk for nearly four hours in protest. The blockade was lifted only after police assured swift action and the immediate arrest of the culprits.

.