Mon, Dec 08, 2025
RJD leader-cum-contractor shot dead in Muzaffarpur

BySandeep Bhaskar, Bettiah
Updated on: Dec 08, 2025 06:07 pm IST

RJD leader Mantu Sah was shot dead by assailants in Muzaffarpur. Protests erupted as police investigate the motive and examine CCTV footage.

A Rashtriya Janata Dal (RJD) leader, who also worked as a contractor, was gunned down by bike-borne assailants in Muzaffarpur district on Monday, police said.

Shivendra Singh, Station House Officer (SHO) of Rampurhari police station, said the incident took place at Dharmpur Chowk. RJD’s Muzaffarpur district president Ramesh Gupta identified the deceased as 35-year-old Mantu Sah, the youth president of Dharmpur panchayat under Meenapur block.

Police said the motive behind the killing is yet to be ascertained. “CCTV footage is being examined,” a police officer said.

Tension prevailed in the area after an angry mob blocked the road at Dharmpur Chowk for nearly four hours in protest. The blockade was lifted only after police assured swift action and the immediate arrest of the culprits.

