Rly staff need re-skilling to handle new tech: NER GM

North Eastern Railway (NER) is rapidly transforming and remodeling itself, said NER general manager Chandra Veer Raman here on Wednesday while addressing a joint meeting of office bearers of various railway organisations to seek their suggestion for increasing the income of railway, improving punctuality and minimising expenditures. (Pic for representation)

Raman stressed on the need to re-skill the staff to enable them to properly handle the situation with the introduction of new technologies.

Chief public relations officer of NER Pankaj Kumar Singh said that with regard to gauge conversion, the NER has completed its 90 percent target. He said out of 3,470.9 km of railway track in this division, most of it has been converted into broad-gauge except the 112-km metre-gauge from Nanpara to Mailani.

Singh said recently the 34.8 km rail line between Indara to Dohrighat had been converted to broad-gauge with expenditure of ₹213.34 crore.

Chief security officer of NER would carry out inspection of this route on March 31. Singh expressed hope that with this conversion, income of railway would increase as Dohrighat is an emerging market of pulses supply and Ghosi and Kopa Ghanj are famous for textile and agriculture products respectively.

In the meeting, secretary of NER Mazdoor Association KL Gupta demanded to reduce loose timing provided to train to make journey easy and fast. Similarly, general secretary of SC/ST Railway Employees’ Association Chandra Shekhar demanded to complete third rail line from Domin Garh to Kusumhi jungle for smooth running of trains.