RO/ARO re-xam on Dec 22: UPPSC changes exam pattern

Uttar Pradesh Public Service Commission (UPPSC) has made a major change in its Review Officer/Assistant Review Officer (RO/ARO) preliminary exam-2023 set to be re-held on December 22. UPPSC headquarters in Prayagraj. (HT File)

Now instead of conducting separate examinations of General Studies and General Hindi (general word knowledge and grammar) in the preliminary examination, it has been decided to conduct just one exam of three hours.

Controller of Examinations of UPPSC Harshdev Pandey issued a corrigendum of the October 9, 2023 advertisement of the recruitment exam on Monday.

The Commission had conducted the General Studies exam in the first shift from 9.30 am to 11.30 am and the General Hindi exam in the second shift from 2.30pm to 3.30 pm on February 11. However, after the uproar over the paper leak post examination, the Commission had to cancel the examination.

Now UPPSC, which is engaged in the preparations for the examination afresh, has decided to conduct the examination of both the question papers in one shift instead of two shifts. However, there has been no change made in the syllabus and only the exam pattern has been changed. This has been done so that the examination can be monitored properly and the possibility of a paper leak due to conducting the examination at different times can be reduced.

In the changed pattern, a three-hour question paper will have 140 objective type questions of General Studies and 60 questions of General Hindi as before. One mark will be given for answering each question correctly.

Though a change has been made in the pattern of RO/ARO (preliminary) examination-2023, the pattern of the main examination will remain the same as before. The main examination will be of 400 marks, officials made it clear.

It is worth mentioning that the RO/ARO (preliminary) examination-2023, which was cancelled due to paper leak on February 11, is now to be held on December 22. A total of 10,76,004 candidates had applied for a total of 411 posts, including 334 posts of Review Officer and 77 posts of Assistant Review Officer on offer. However, only 64% of the candidates had appeared in the preliminary examination conducted by the commission on February 11 at 2387 centres in 58 districts of the state.