Rohit Pandey murder case: Two more arrested, house of key accused bulldozed

Two accused in the Rohit Kumar Pandey murder case of Ballia were arrested on Tuesday, police said, adding a reward of ₹25,000 was announced on both--Ankit Yadav and Prakash Yadav. For Representation Only (PTI File)

Also, the public works department rushed two bulldozers and brought down the house of the main accused in the case, Rohit Yadav, who recently surrendered in a court, police said.

According to police, Pandey, a resident of Daraon village, was murdered by some men near Bansdih police station in Ballia on Saturday. There had been scuffles between Pandey and the accused earlier too. A case was registered against six persons under relevant section of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita following a complaint of his kin.

Rohit Yadav, along with Shekhar Yadav, recently surrendered before a court, police said, adding teams were constituted to arrest two more accused Jawahar Gond and Baghi Yadav, who were on the run.

A senior police officer said two constables were also suspended for showing favours to the accused. The additional superintendent of police (North) was asked to conduct a departmental inquiry to find out negligence at the police level and reasons for not taking timely preventive action in this incident.

The office said the Gangsters’ Act and National Security Act might be invoked against the accused.

Meanwhile, a team of officials led by Bansdih sub-divisional magistrate Abhishek Priyadarshi and circle officer Prabhat Kumar, along with heavy police force, reached the house of Rohit Yadav and demolished it.

The murder case was brought to the notice of chief minister Yogi Adityanath on Monday, who reportedly instructed police to ensure strict action against the accused.