Roll back two weekly-offs or we will hand over keys to CM: Industry

Ludhiana Already reeling under losses due to the ongoing pandemic, the state’s industry has termed the sudden announcement of two weekly-off days (48 hours) starting from 2pm on Thursday as signs of extreme mismanagement and systemic failure. With Thursday’s order, Large Scale (LS) industry had to shut operations immediately.

Industrialists said such a major announcement was made, with only three hours being given for its implementation. “Even Punjab State Power Corporation Limited (PSPCL) were caught unawares till 2pm,” claimed an industrialist.

Industry representatives added that thousands of units will be affected with the decision and losses would run into crores, as both production schedules and payment cycles will go for a toss. They have also called for a roll back of the decision.

President of Federation of Industrial and Commercial Organisation (FICO) Gurmeet Kular said that the industry will be forced to hand over keys of their units to Chief Minister Captain Amarinder Singh, as the industry is already struggling to make ends meet.

President of Federation of Punjab Small Industries Associations Badish Jindal, said, “Around 80% of power supplied to the industrial sector is consumed by large scale industry with power connection of over 100 KW. In all, 8,887 units in the state will be hit by the government’s decision.” He added, “The government has allowed small and medium load industries to operate, but they will not be able to function as they do labour jobs or supply parts to large industries, which cannot work with these restrictions.”

Industrialists claimed that separate circulars issued for imposing two-day weekly off for LS consumers falling under Category 2 and 3 and Category 1 created confusion. The 48-hour weekly for Category 2 and 3 started from 2pm on Thursday; it starts for Category 1 consumers from 8am on Friday.

United Cycle and Parts Manufacturers Association president DS Chawla said, “The first circular said that the weekly-off started from 4pm; soon, another circular was issued, starting the weekly-off from 2pm only, just three hours after the announcement was made. This will lead to disputes as the PSPCL will charge hefty penalties for violation of the order. No penalties should not be imposed for the period.” Industrialists rued that the LS industry has been only allowed to use restricted load of around 50KW only.

President, Furnace Alliance, Mahesh Gupta, said, “It is double whammy for the industry as the government has increased the power tariff, but it is still not able to provide uninterrupted power supply to the industry.”

The Chamber of Industrial and Commercial Undertakings (CICU) also condemned the imposition of restrictions, adding that operations will be hit for four days, Thursday to Sunday, in one way or the other.