‘J’khand’s identity should be defined by ‘human capital’, not just population numbers’

State health minister Irfan Ansari said on Saturday that times had changed and there was a need to view the population not merely as a number or a burden, but as the state’s and the country’s greatest asset and human capital. Jharkhand health minister Irfan Ansari at an event in Ranchi on Saturday. (HT PHOTO)

Addressing a state-level event organised here to facilitate health workers on the occasion of World Population Day, the minister said if every citizen was provided better health, quality education, skill development, and employment opportunities, this very population would become the greatest strength of a developed Jharkhand and a developed India.

“The motto ‘Jharkhand’s identity should be defined by human capital, not just population numbers’ is not merely a slogan but the government’s strategy. Our government is continuously working to deliver quality healthcare services to every citizen, ensure the safety of mothers and children, and secure a bright future for the youth,” he added.

Ansari noted that Jharkhand was a young state, with a large portion of the population under 35, which presented a golden opportunity rather than a challenge. If the youth were provided better education, technical training, modern healthcare facilities, and employment, Jharkhand would rank among the country’s leading states, he said.

He said the safety of expectant mothers and newborns was the government’s top priority.

“With this objective, state-of-the-art mother and child hospitals will be developed in all districts, offering safe deliveries, specialised neonatal care, expert medical services for women, and facilities equipped with modern equipment. This will lead to a significant reduction in maternal and infant mortality deaths and ensure that women receive superior healthcare services within their own districts,” he added.

The minister said the Jharkhand government was bringing about historic changes in the health sector and continuous efforts were being made to establish new medical colleges, expand hospitals, provide modern medical equipment, recruit doctors and healthcare workers, expand digital health services, and extend specialised medical facilities to rural areas.

On the occasion of World Population Day, he appealed to all citizens to embrace the concept of a healthy, small family, make the most of government health services, and play an active role in spreading public awareness within society.