Round-the-clock health facilities to be available for pilgrims at Mahakumbh

To ensure proper health and well being of the pilgrims and the tourists, especially women and children, attending the mega religious fair of Mahakumbh-2025, the state government plans to appoint over 400 doctors and more than 700 paramedical staff in the mela area, said a state government spokesperson. With huge influx of pilgrims expected during the mega fair, administration makes plan for arranging better health facilities. (File photo for representation)

This medical team will provide round-the-clock services, with many beds reserved for women and children. Additionally, gynaecologists and paediatricians will be deployed in shifts to address their health needs, he added.

Mahakumbh Mela Officer Vijay Kiran Anand said, “As many as 407 doctors will be deployed to provide 24-hour health services to pilgrims in the Mela area. Additionally, 182 nursing staff, 150 ward boys, 354 pharmacists, and 60 lab technicians will be on duty.”

He added, “Given the large, expected turnout of women devotees, special health facilities are being arranged. Forty-eight women doctors will serve in three shifts in the fair’s hospitals, and gynaecologists will be available around the clock. A labour room is being set up in the Central Hospital, supported by 40 specialist doctors. Furthermore, emergency services will be available 24 hours a day at CHC and PHC. Adequate provisions for additional medicines, dressings, and other essentials are being made.”

Additional director, health, Prayagraj, Dr Rakesh Sharma said, “Following CM Yogi’s directives, separate wards would be established for women and children in the Mahakumbh Mela hospitals. Six each gynaecologists and paediatricians will be deployed in shifts, providing round-the-clock services. A temporary central hospital with 100 beds will be set up in the Mela area, with 30 beds allocated for women and 10 for children.”

Joint director of health Dr Vivek Kumar Mishra added, “The Sub Central Hospital will reserve ten beds for women and three for children, while sector hospitals will allocate eight beds for women and two for children. Additionally, a de-addiction centre will be established in the Mela area, where a counsellor will educate individuals about the side effects of drugs. A paediatrician counsellor will also be available.”