Row over offensive remarks: Danish Ali is also a part of SP; Parliament must act against BJP MP, says Akhilesh

LUCKNOW Amidst outrage over the “unparliamentary and communal” remarks made by BJP MP Ramesh Bidhuri against Bahujan Samaj Party (BSP) MP Danish Ali in Parliament, Samajwadi Party (SP) President Akhilesh Yadav has expressed solidarity with the latter. He hopes that Danish Ali receives justice, adding that “he is also part of the Samajwadi Party” because during the 2019 Lok Sabha polls, the SP and the BSP contested together as allies. Akhilesh Yadav (HT File)

Reacting once more to the remarks by BJP South Delhi MP Ramesh Bidhuri, SP Chief Akhilesh Yadav on Friday reiterated that Parliament should impose complete restrictions on him. Earlier, Congress leader Rahul Gandhi had met with Danish Ali and expressed solidarity with him.

Speaking to reporters at the SP state headquarters in Lucknow, Akhilesh said, “People are not identified solely by their faces but also by their words. It’s not just one BJP leader with such views. If you look at history, you will find multiple BJP leaders who have made comments in ‘unparliamentary’ language. Parliament should impose strict restrictions on them.”

Opposition leaders on Friday strongly criticised BJP MP Ramesh Bidhuri’s communal remarks against BSP leader Danish Ali in Lok Sabha on Thursday and called for stringent action against him. Bidhuri’s communally insensitive remarks, made during the discussion on the Chandrayan-3 Mission in Lok Sabha, have been expunged from the proceedings.

Notably, former arch-rivals SP and BSP formed an alliance in Uttar Pradesh during the Lok Sabha polls in 2019, aiming for the maximum number of seats in the election. The SP secured only five seats, while the BSP won 10 seats, including one by Danish Ali.

Sources said that Lok Sabha Speaker Om Birla took note of Ramesh Bidhuri’s remarks and issued him a warning. The BJP also issued a show cause notice to party MP Ramesh Bidhuri on the instruction of party president JP Nadda for his use of unparliamentary language against BSP MP Danish Ali, sources said.

Ali has given an ultimatum to leave Parliament if the Speaker does not conduct an inquiry into the matter. Earlier on Friday, Akhilesh and SP Mainpuri MP Dimple Yadav, on their respective X (formerly Twitter) handles, had criticised the BJP and Bidhuri for the latter’s comments.

Meanwhile, SP chief Akhilesh Yadav attacked the BJP, saying, “The world is scrutinising our democratic system and observing the policies formulated by lawmakers here. Initially, the BJP introduced itself and propagated falsehood by bringing the Women’s Reservation Bill. Now, such language has been used by one of their MPs. People are taking note of all this and will respond accordingly.”

Demanding action against the BJP MP, Akhilesh Yadav said, “We hope Danish Ali receives justice, and action is taken against BJP MP Ramesh Bidhuri.” Speaking on the Women’s Reservation Bill, the SP Chief said, “Our party has supported it from day one. However, the bill should encompass additional aspects. Minority women should be included. But when will it be implemented? They are unable to address unemployment and inflation, so they are merely using the bill as a façade. It’s an incomplete bill that will offer no real benefits to women.”

Taking jabs at the ruling BJP, Yadav added, “You have yet to initiate the census. When will it be implemented?” Worth mentioning is that the Women’s Reservation Bill cleared its final legislative hurdle in the Rajya Sabha on Thursday and in the Lok Sabha on Wednesday.