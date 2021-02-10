IND USA
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Home / Cities / Others / RSS functionary shot at in Rajasthan’s Ramganjmandi
Representational Image. (Getty Images/iStockphoto)
Representational Image. (Getty Images/iStockphoto)
others

RSS functionary shot at in Rajasthan’s Ramganjmandi

Deepak Shah sustained bullet injuries on his legs after being shot at while he was raising funds for the Ram temple construction in Ayodhya. Police said two accused have been arrested in the case
READ FULL STORY
By Aabshar H Quazi
PUBLISHED ON FEB 10, 2021 09:51 AM IST

A Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh (RSS) functionary was shot at late on Tuesday in Rajasthan’s Ramganjmandi when he was raising funds for the Ram temple construction in Ayodhya, police said and added they have arrested two accused in the case.

Police said three men on a bike fired on Deepak Shah, 48, and he received bullet injuries in his legs. Shah was rushed to a hospital in Kota, where he was said to be out of danger.

Also Read | Maharashtra Congress raises questions over fundraising for Ram temple

Police superintendent (Kota rural) Sharad Chaudhary said Shah and Maqsood Paya, a history-sheeter, had an altercation over a petty dispute 10 days ago. He added on Shah’s complaint Paya was arrested. Chaudhary said the incident is unrelated to the fund-raising.

Chaudhary said they have arrested Bhavik Chawda and Sufiyan while Ashu Paya, a third suspect, remained on the run. He added additional police forces have been rushed to Ramganjmandi.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
app
Close
Representational Image. (Getty Images/iStockphoto)
Representational Image. (Getty Images/iStockphoto)
others

RSS functionary shot at in Rajasthan’s Ramganjmandi

By Aabshar H Quazi
PUBLISHED ON FEB 10, 2021 09:51 AM IST
Deepak Shah sustained bullet injuries on his legs after being shot at while he was raising funds for the Ram temple construction in Ayodhya. Police said two accused have been arrested in the case
READ FULL STORY
Close
HT Image
HT Image
others

Minimum temperature in Mumbai drops to 17.6 degrees Celsius

By Priyanka Sahoo
PUBLISHED ON FEB 10, 2021 01:37 AM IST
The minimum temperature in the city dropped for a second consecutive day on Tuesday bringing a chill in the morning
READ FULL STORY
Close
BMC also approved the contract for the cleaning work of Mithi River at Rs89.66 crore. (HT File)
BMC also approved the contract for the cleaning work of Mithi River at Rs89.66 crore. (HT File)
others

Desilting to begin soon in Mumbai as 152-crore contracts for nullah work cleared

By Mehul R Thakkar
PUBLISHED ON FEB 10, 2021 01:31 AM IST
As per the civic body’s schedule, it has to complete 70% of the desilting before the monsoon, another 20% during the monsoon and the remaining 10% after the end of the season
READ FULL STORY
Close
The move will allow the civic body to make the required decisions to construct the project, subject to further approvals from the committee at each stage. (HT File)
The move will allow the civic body to make the required decisions to construct the project, subject to further approvals from the committee at each stage. (HT File)
others

Mumbai’s first desalination plant gets BMC panel’s go-ahead

By Eeshanpriya MS
PUBLISHED ON FEB 10, 2021 01:26 AM IST
The Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation’s (BMC) plan to set up a desalination plant in the city received an in-principle approval from the civic standing committee on Monday
READ FULL STORY
Close
According to Thane AEC, Lakdawala will remain in police custody till Friday. (HT File)
According to Thane AEC, Lakdawala will remain in police custody till Friday. (HT File)
others

Gangster Ejaz Lakdawala in Thane AEC custody till Friday

By Anamika Gharat
PUBLISHED ON FEB 10, 2021 01:22 AM IST
The officers will question him in Rs2-crore extortion case, registered at a police station in Kalyan in 2019
READ FULL STORY
Close
Culling is done within a one-kilometre radius of the affected poultry farm and is started only after receiving a confirmation from NIHSAD. (HT PHOTO)
Culling is done within a one-kilometre radius of the affected poultry farm and is started only after receiving a confirmation from NIHSAD. (HT PHOTO)
others

Avian influenza: 100,000 more birds culled as virus spreads in Maharashtra

By Faisal Malik
PUBLISHED ON FEB 10, 2021 01:19 AM IST
The state recorded 1,291 bird deaths on Tuesday, of which 1,266 are poultry birds. The total number of bird deaths caused by avian influenza has risen to 41,504
READ FULL STORY
Close
The shortfall in supply is attributed to unseasonal rains last November. (HT File)
The shortfall in supply is attributed to unseasonal rains last November. (HT File)
others

Supply hit, onion prices rise in Mumbai

By G Mohiuddin Jeddy
PUBLISHED ON FEB 10, 2021 01:15 AM IST
The onion supplies to the wholesale agriculture produce market committee (APMC) market in Vashi have reduced by over 40%, leading to rise in prices at both wholesale and retail markets
READ FULL STORY
Close
The increase in fuel prices has been witnessed after two days. On February 7, the price of one litre of petrol was <span class='webrupee'>₹</span>93.49 and one litre of diesel was <span class='webrupee'>₹</span>83.99. (Reuters file)
The increase in fuel prices has been witnessed after two days. On February 7, the price of one litre of petrol was 93.49 and one litre of diesel was 83.99. (Reuters file)
others

Fuel prices rise: Petrol at 93.8/l in Mumbai, diesel for 84.36

By Aroosa Ahmed
PUBLISHED ON FEB 10, 2021 01:11 AM IST
Transporters across the country will meet on February 13 to decide on the action to be taken after the constant increase in fuel prices.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Shah had visited Sindhudurg to inaugurate a medical college on Sunday. (PTI File)
Shah had visited Sindhudurg to inaugurate a medical college on Sunday. (PTI File)
others

2 days after Amit Shah’s Maharashtra visit, 6 BJP councillors join Shiv Sena

By Naresh Kamath
PUBLISHED ON FEB 10, 2021 01:00 AM IST
The six were unlikely to get a re-nomination in the next civic polls, and hence they joined the Sena, hoping for party tickets, said sources
READ FULL STORY
Close
Amit Shah on Sunday had said there was no talks behind closed doors on sharing the chief minister’s (CM) post with the Uddhav Thackeray-led party. (PTI File)
Amit Shah on Sunday had said there was no talks behind closed doors on sharing the chief minister’s (CM) post with the Uddhav Thackeray-led party. (PTI File)
others

Why did Fadnavis take oath secretly: Shiv Sena hits back at Amit Shah

By Naresh Kamath
PUBLISHED ON FEB 10, 2021 12:55 AM IST
The Shiv Sena criticised Union home minister Amit Shah over his remarks that there was no talks behind closed doors on sharing the chief minister’s (CM) post with the Uddhav Thackeray-led party
READ FULL STORY
Close
DIG vigilance Ashok Kumar (HT PHOTO)
DIG vigilance Ashok Kumar (HT PHOTO)
others

DIG accused of assaulting Vij’s brother suspended; court grants him bail

By Bhavey Nagpal, Ambala
PUBLISHED ON FEB 10, 2021 12:54 AM IST
Two days after deputy inspector general (DIG), vigilance, Ambala Range, Ashok Kumar, was booked for allegedly assaulting Kapil Vij, the brother of Haryana home minister and Ambala Cantt MLA Anil Vij, the state government suspended him with immediate effect on Tuesday
READ FULL STORY
Close
Officials from the department of higher and technical education offered no comment and said the government is yet to make any announcement on this issue. (HT File)
Officials from the department of higher and technical education offered no comment and said the government is yet to make any announcement on this issue. (HT File)
others

Coaching classes owners seek Maharashtra govt’s approval to reopen

By Ankita Bhatkhande
PUBLISHED ON FEB 10, 2021 12:46 AM IST
A delegation of owners of coaching classes met minister for higher and technical education Uday Samant and submitted a draft of SOP that they would follow if allowed to reopen
READ FULL STORY
Close
A Kalyan police personnel is vaccinated at Rukminibai Hospital in Kalyan. (Rishikesh Choudhary/ Hindustan Times)
A Kalyan police personnel is vaccinated at Rukminibai Hospital in Kalyan. (Rishikesh Choudhary/ Hindustan Times)
others

500 Thane cops vaccinated; KDMC chief takes the shot

By Anamika Gharat and Sajana Nambiar, Thane
PUBLISHED ON FEB 09, 2021 11:54 PM IST
Around 500 cops from Thane commissionerate have been vaccinated in the second phase in the city
READ FULL STORY
Close
A large banner of VK Sasikala at Krishna Priya's residence where she likely to stay after reaching Chennai. (ANI)
A large banner of VK Sasikala at Krishna Priya's residence where she likely to stay after reaching Chennai. (ANI)
others

Unease in AIADMK as Sasikala returns

By Divya Chandrababu, Chennai
UPDATED ON FEB 10, 2021 02:00 AM IST
Sasikala arrived in Chennai after a 23-hour road trip from Bengaluru during which she was greeted by large crowds. After her release from prison, she tested positive for the coronavirus disease and needed hospitalisation in the city.
READ FULL STORY
Close
A frontline worker takes a selfie while being vaccinated against Covid-19 at Rajawadi Hospital. (Satish Bate/HT Photo)
A frontline worker takes a selfie while being vaccinated against Covid-19 at Rajawadi Hospital. (Satish Bate/HT Photo)
others

Poor response to post-Covid-19 rehab centre in Kalyan

By Sajana Nambiar, Kalyan
PUBLISHED ON FEB 09, 2021 11:51 PM IST
The post-Covid rehabilitation centre (daycare facility for pulmonary physiotherapy) which was functional in Kalyan for around 45 days was closed due to poor response from Covid recovered patients
READ FULL STORY
Close
SHARE
Copy

Sign In to continue reading

Get free access to newsletters, alerts and recommendations

SIGN IN
Don’t have an account? Sign Up
Story Saved
OPEN APP