RSS functionary shot at in Rajasthan’s Ramganjmandi
A Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh (RSS) functionary was shot at late on Tuesday in Rajasthan’s Ramganjmandi when he was raising funds for the Ram temple construction in Ayodhya, police said and added they have arrested two accused in the case.
Police said three men on a bike fired on Deepak Shah, 48, and he received bullet injuries in his legs. Shah was rushed to a hospital in Kota, where he was said to be out of danger.
Police superintendent (Kota rural) Sharad Chaudhary said Shah and Maqsood Paya, a history-sheeter, had an altercation over a petty dispute 10 days ago. He added on Shah’s complaint Paya was arrested. Chaudhary said the incident is unrelated to the fund-raising.
Chaudhary said they have arrested Bhavik Chawda and Sufiyan while Ashu Paya, a third suspect, remained on the run. He added additional police forces have been rushed to Ramganjmandi.
