RTO’s new rates for hiring ambulances sees “marginal” increase

PUNE The Pune Regional Transport Office (RTO) has revised ambulance fares for a second time, in the wake of the Covid-19 crisis. RTO authorities said the current increase is marginal as compared to previous fares and are applicable in Pune, Pimpri-Chinchwad and Baramati.

Pune RTO Ajit Shinde said, “The revised rates are to be adhered to by the ambulance owners and drivers as they should follow the norms as laid down in the GR. Any charges beyond the specified limits will invite strict action against the violators.”

Exorbitant ambulance rates being charged during the first wave of Covid-19 had become a cause for concern. RTO authorities stated that they have considered that some ambulances have an air-conditioning system while fixing the new rates.

For a distance of 25km or a time period of two hours, the fare has been increased from the existing slab of ₹500 to ₹900 for regular ambulances, and from ₹600 to ₹950 for ambulances with an AC.

The fare for commuting beyond 25km has been fixed at ₹12 to ₹14 per km, up from the existing ₹11 to ₹13 per km.

Also, waiting charges have been fixed at ₹100 to ₹150 per hour.

RTO authorities maintained that the fare includes charges for the return distance and is calculated from the time the patient sits in the ambulance till the point of disembarkation.

The fare charges are to be prominently displayed inside the ambulance.

Private ambulances are at the service of the municipal corporation, government or semi-government agencies, local self-government institutions and government undertakings.

The cost of fuel, driver’s salary, and maintenance of these ambulances will be borne by the municipal authority. There are separate rates for these ambulances to be provided to the ambulance owners by the respective institutions.

Depending on the type of ambulance, charges for these ambulances must not exceed ₹1,600 per day.

New ambulance rates

25km or a time period of two hours

₹900 for regular ambulances

₹950 for ambulances with AC

Beyond 25km

₹12 to ₹14 per km (for both AC and non-AC ambulances)

Waiting charges - ₹100 to ₹150 per hour