Runaway man reunited with lover in U.P. after cops’ involvement

In a plot reminiscent of a celluloid rom com, a lovelorn man who ran away from his house, was reunited with his love interest, though only after the intervention and counselling by the local police. For representation only (HT FIle Photo)

Deepak Ahirwar, 23, was traced by police here on Wednesday, and during questioning, he revealed that he was in love with a woman whose marriage had been fixed somewhere else, which led him to take this step.

Discover the thrill of cricket like never before, exclusively on HT. Explore now!

His love interest, Shivani of village Bajna, under police station Raksa, came to know that Deepak was in the police station, and she also reached there and confessed that both were in a relationship for over two years.

While the couple wished to marry, their parents did not agree to the match. After persuasion by the police, both sides agreed to the marriage, which was later on solemnised in a temple.

According to Pradeep Kumar, SO, Raksa police station, “both belonged to the same caste and seemed to be deeply in love. I told their parents that it is better to agree to the marriage as there was no reason to say no.”