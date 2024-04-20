Rural Gkp students outshine urban counterparts

Students from rural areas of the district outshone their urban counterparts by securing the top three ranks in the district in the High School and Intermediate examination results declared on Saturday. For representation only (HT FIle Photo)

Ankita Yadav, daughter of a Shiksha mitra, secured top position in High School in the district with 97.19% marks and 8th rank among 10 toppers across the state. She is a student of Rampurva Inter College, Khajni.

Rampal Yadav of Shubham Memorial Inter College, Barhal Ganj, got the second rank in district with 96.50% marks, while 3rd district topper is Aditya Gour of Adarsh Inter College, Hata, with 96.33% marks.

Besides, Shweta Singh a student of SPNS College, Ratanpura Patra, shone as the district topper in Intermediate by getting 97% marks, followed by Anamika Singh with 96.20% marks. Goldi Singh of MP Inter College secured the third rank in the district with 95.60% marks.

The most surprising thing in the result of Uttar Pradesh Madhyamik Shiksha Parishad Board was that reputed colleges in urban areas slipped in the merit list and Carmel Girls College students secured 5th rank.

The district inspector of schools, Amar Kant Singh, stated that the overall results of the district in High School was 86.87% while the overall result in Intermediate was 75.49%.

Abdur Rahman