SHUATS students’ invention bags patent

The mechanical engineering students of the Sam Higginbottom University of Agriculture, Technology and Sciences (SHUATS), invented a hydraulic jack, bagging a patent from the government of India.

As part of their final year project, two students of BTech, Vishesh Ranglani and Sateesh Chaurasia, from the department of mechanical engineering, under the guidance of their supervisor and assistant professor in the department Rahul Davis, designed the hydraulic jack, derived from a commonly available hydraulic jack in the Indian market.

“This invention can offer a cheaper solution to lifting two-axle trucks with a GVW (gross vehicle weight) of up to 20 tonnes,” said Vishesh.

“The original market-purchased hydraulic jack underwent an intensive design and fabrication process to enhance its capabilities significantly. One of the fabrications was design and installation of six height-adjustable balance legs which could be engaged while lifting heavy vehicles. The weight of the jack remained light, and it is easy to lift and carry,” said Davis.

The inventors named it Tall-jacker Wheeled Jack and filed an application in the patent office, government of India, and have since been granted a patent. SHUATS officials congratulated the team on this achievement.

After finishing his bachelors from SHUATS, Vishesh pursued MS in automotive engineering from Czech Technical University and with a passion for innovation and engineering, is currently running a business in Europe, where he brings decision makers from large companies all around the world on a common stage to discuss solutions to their problems.

Sateesh, after completing his graduation from SHUATS, has started working as professional audio video design engineer at Creative Devices Pvt Ltd. and currently creates unique ideas to assemble products.

